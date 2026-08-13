UJ introduces African languages to its chatbot

The University of Johannesburg introduces African languages to its chatbot, MoUJi.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has enhanced its AI-powered chatbot, MoUJi, with multilingual capabilities that allow prospective and current students to engage in isiZulu, Afrikaans, Sesotho or English.

Originally launched in 2019 as a conventional chatbot, MoUJi has been upgraded with large language model technology, enabling it to understand intent, interpret context and respond conversationally rather than relying on scripted responses or fixed keywords.

Students can now ask about admission requirements, calculate their admission point score, check registration information or enquire about financial aid – all in their preferred language and without navigating multiple webpages or waiting for office hours.

The upgrade comes as South African universities receive hundreds of thousands of applications each year, generating enormous demand for information about qualifications, admission, registration and accommodation.

Professor Bettine van Vuuren, registrar at UJ, said the enhancement reflected the university's commitment to ensuring technology served people responsibly.

"AI is reshaping every sector of society, and higher education has a responsibility to ensure these technologies expand opportunity rather than create new barriers," she said. "Innovation is never about technology for technology's sake. It is about improving lives, widening access and ensuring every student can obtain trusted information, regardless of where they are, when they need support or the language they speak."

Dr Tinus van Zyl, senior director for central academic administration at UJ, said the platform has evolved to adapt to student needs rather than forcing students to adapt to technology.

“By harnessing responsible AI, we are removing barriers to access, strengthening inclusion and creating a more personalised student experience," he said. "AI is not replacing people but rather empowering our staff to focus on complex personal interactions."

The upgrade has delivered measurable operational benefits, UJ said. By resolving large volumes of routine enquiries, MoUJi has reduced pressure on the university's contact centre, improved response times and cut reliance on temporary call centre staff during peak registration periods.

Personal student information is protected through secure one-time password verification, while responses are drawn directly from authoritative university systems to ensure accuracy.

Frances Wessels, senior manager of the Student Enrolment Centre at UJ, said students increasingly expect immediate, accurate support regardless of the time or channel they use.

"The enhanced MoUJi enables us to deliver that experience while ensuring more complex enquiries are seamlessly referred to our staff," she said. "It allows us to provide faster, more personalised support without losing the human connection that remains central to student success.”