Digital registration, online learning anchor UJ’s 2026 academic year

The University of Johannesburg’s online learning initiative bolsters student intake.

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) online learning platform, UJ Digital, has enrolled more than 20 000 learners since making its debut last May.

This, as the university anticipates further growth of the platform’s educational offerings this year.

The institution introducedUJ Digital as part of extending learning opportunities beyond physical campus-based study and to directly address skills shortages identified in national and continental economic frameworks.

The platform offers more than 80 short learning programmes, including 12 free courses, as well as 17 fully online qualifications in high-demand fields such as business, information technology, engineering, health, and law .

UJ Digital enables students and working professionals to upskill, reskill, and pursue accredited qualifications and short learning programmes aligned to critical skills needs across South Africa, and globally, notes the institution.

Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, vice-chancellor and principal of UJ, comments: “UJ Digital is a critical pillar of the University’s Strategic Plan 2035, reflecting our commitment to digital innovation, inclusive education and innovation-driven development. It expands access to learning while creating multiple pathways for student success, and positions UJ to lead Africa’s digital knowledge economy.”

As the Department of Basic Education readies to release the National Senior Certificate results for the matric class of 2025, UJ reveals that more than 450 000 applicants submitted application for their study choices.

As a result, like previous years, the entire application, admission, and registration process for the 2026 academic year is online and no ‘walk-ins’ for applications or registrations will be allowed, even for late submissions.

In addition, the university will also continue using its facial recognition registration system for all new students, it reveals.

According to UJ, each applicant will receive a personalised link for facial recognition verification, enabling instant confirmation of identity. The process replaces manual checks and shortens registration turnaround times.

Professor Bettine van Vuuren, UJ Registrar, comments: “This technology marks a major shift in how we engage with students. It strengthens the integrity of our systems while making the registration experience more seamless and user-friendly.”

Van Vuuren adds that the university has integrated an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, providing instant responses on application status, fees, accommodation, and study options.

Applicants can add the UJ WhatsApp number, 087 240 6854, to receive personalised assistance. For those requiring direct support, UJ has expanded its call centre capacity during peak registration periods.

The registrar urges applicants who are accepted into a programme to act swiftly once notified, as available spaces fill up rapidly and delays may result in missed opportunities to secure a place at the university.

In support of this, the university has expanded its agreements with banks and financial service providers to ensure that registration fees reflect immediately, allowing students to register immediately after making payment.

For those applicants with good results but missed the initial application deadline, UJ’s online late-enquiry system (mobi) will open on the evening of 13 January.

Van Vuuren urges prospective students to remain vigilant against fraudulent individuals or agencies claiming to help with applications, admissions, or registration, cautioning that UJ does not work with any third-party entities in the processing of applications.

Such incidents should be reported immediately to campus security (011 559 2555) or the UJ whistleblowing hotline (0800 872 846).