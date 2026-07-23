United Telecoms launches enterprise-ready AI voice agent platform for SA corporates, SMEs

United Telecoms’ AI voice agent platform helps South African businesses manage calls, automate routine enquiries and improve customer communication.

United Telecoms, a South African provider of PBX, VOIP, unified communications and contact centre solutions, has announced the launch of its new AI voice agent platform, available through the United Voice Cloud ecosystem.

Unlike most AI voice solutions built exclusively for large enterprises, this proprietary voice AI platform is designed to be accessible to businesses of all sizes, from large corporates and contact centres to independent plumbers, electricians, doctors, dentists and any small business or organisation that relies on the phone to serve its customers.

The platform enables businesses to deploy AI voice agents that can manage live phone calls, qualify leads, route calls, support appointment bookings, assist with routine calls and transfer complex enquiries to agents when human intervention is needed.

Whether you run a single-person trade business fielding after-hours calls or a growing organisation managing high call volumes, the solution helps teams improve customer satisfaction, reduce response times, automate repetitive conversations and deliver more consistent customer experiences, without the complexity or cost traditionally associated with enterprise AI tools.

Meeting changing customer communication expectations

Voice remains a critical communication channel for many South African businesses, especially where customers need quick answers, personalised support or urgent assistance.

Yet despite its importance, voice has remained one of the least analysed and optimised parts of the customer experience, leaving businesses with little visibility into what is actually happening on their calls.

“Voice remains one of the most important customer data touch points for South African businesses, but it's typically hidden from analysis. E-mail, WhatsApp and all other text-based interactions have been unlocked by CRMs and large language models analysing every inbound and outbound message. Voice communications up to this point have typically been totally hidden and unable to be analysed or optimised. The tools we have recently launched change this dynamic for South African SMEs,” said Ryan Lumley, Director at United Telecoms.

“Customers want faster answers, natural phone conversations and the option to reach a human when it matters. Our AI voice technology is designed to support that balance by helping businesses automate the right interactions while keeping human agents focused on the real conversations that need judgment, empathy and expertise.”

How do United Telecoms’ UVC AI voice agents work?

Unlike traditional automated phone systems, the voice AI agent uses speech recognition, natural language processing and text-to-speech technology to understand customer intent and respond in a more conversational way. Systems are configured with company-specific prompts to ensure a tailored experience for each business.

Voice AI agents are built into the United Voice Cloud phone system and integrate with selected internal systems, allowing businesses to connect the platform to CRMs, helpdesk tools, booking systems or other systems as required. Once configured, the platform can support inbound calls, outbound calls, lead qualification, appointment bookings, basic troubleshooting, ticket updates, customer follow-ups and sales calls.

“This is not a basic chatbot or limited AI assistant,” added Lumley. “It is an enterprise-ready voice solution built for real calls, concurrent calls and high-volume environments where voice quality, reliability and security matter.”

Key platform capabilities

The United Telecoms AI voice agent platform includes:

Intelligent call management : AI agents can manage inbound and outbound calls, route calls based on intent and transfer complex queries to the right human agents or call centre agents.

: AI agents can manage inbound and outbound calls, route calls based on intent and transfer complex queries to the right human agents or call centre agents. Natural-sounding speech : Voice AI, text-to-speech and tone control help create conversations that sound natural and reflect a company’s brand voice and brand tone.

: Voice AI, text-to-speech and tone control help create conversations that sound natural and reflect a company’s brand voice and brand tone. Multilingual support : This feature allows businesses to serve global audiences, support global teams and communicate in multiple languages.

: This feature allows businesses to serve global audiences, support global teams and communicate in multiple languages. Workflow integration : AI voice agents integrate with existing systems through secure API configuration, helping businesses automate lead qualification, basic troubleshooting, ticket updates and appointment bookings.

: AI voice agents integrate with existing systems through secure API configuration, helping businesses automate lead qualification, basic troubleshooting, ticket updates and appointment bookings. Operational visibility : Call summaries, transcripts and contact centre analytics give teams better insight into call quality, conversation flow, call flows and customer interactions.

: Call summaries, transcripts and contact centre analytics give teams better insight into call quality, conversation flow, call flows and customer interactions. Enterprise-grade security: Data security, access control and secure configuration help businesses manage sensitive information across live calls and connected systems.

Local deployment and support

Unlike global AI platforms that offer self-service set-up with limited local support, United Telecoms configures, deploys and supports the solution from within South Africa. Customers work directly with a local team that understands the South African business environment, helping define escalation rules, business logic, call flows, voice requirements and integration needs.

The solution is designed to give businesses complete control over their customer interactions while integrating with selected internal systems and third-party tools, allowing companies to adopt conversational, enterprise-scale AI without rebuilding their communications environment from scratch.

What do businesses need to get started?

Getting started is simpler than you might expect. The platform runs on VOIP infrastructure and is built into the United Voice Cloud phone system, meaning existing United Telecoms cloud PBX customers can activate the AI voice agent module without additional hardware or complex technical set-up.

United Telecoms works closely with each customer to scope and configure backend workflows, call flows, prompt guidance and escalation mapping. Implementation is supported by United Telecoms' forward-deployed engineers to help ensure voice quality, system stability and a successful deployment.

Flexible enterprise pricing is available based on each customer's call volume, integrations, use cases and business requirements.