United Voice Cloud gets built-in CRM for SA SMEs, contact centres

The module complements United Telecoms' recent additions to the United Voice Cloud ecosystem.

United Telecoms, a South African provider of PBX, VOIP, unified communications and contact centre solutions, has added a built-in CRM capability to its United Voice Cloud platform. Businesses can now manage customer contacts and conversation history inside the same system they already use to make and take calls.

The new 'Contacts' module replaces the traditional company phonebook with a structured, permission-based contact system. For contact centre teams, each contact record can also hold conversation history across channels, giving smaller operations a lightweight CRM without a separate software subscription.

The update targets a common gap for South African SMEs and smaller contact centres: customer details that live in spreadsheets, personal phones and individual inboxes, rather than somewhere the whole team can find them while the customer is on the line.

Why customer context gets lost between systems

Many smaller businesses run their phone system, contact list and customer records as separate tools, if they run a CRM at all. A full CRM platform usually brings per-user licence fees, set-up work and staff training that a 10-person office or a small support desk struggles to justify.

The result is familiar. An agent answers a call without knowing the customer sent a WhatsApp message the day before. A salesperson keeps key client numbers on a personal phone, and those numbers leave with them when they leave the business. A shared phonebook falls out of date within weeks because nobody owns it.

“Most of the businesses we speak to don't need a full-blown CRM on day one. They need their team to know who's calling and what happened the last time that customer got in touch,” said Ryan Lumley, Director at United Telecoms. “Putting that information inside the phone system means it's there at the moment it matters, while the customer is still on the line.”

What the built-in CRM includes

The 'Contacts' module is available across all United Voice Cloud editions and brings customer information into one central, controlled place:

Three visibility levels: Each contact can be set as 'global' (visible company-wide), 'department' (visible only to selected departments) or 'private' (visible only to the user who created it and the system administrator). Businesses decide exactly who sees which customer details.

Cross-channel conversation history: For omnichannel contact centre users, a contact record can show past interactions across channels, so agents see a customer's history before they respond rather than asking them to repeat themselves.

omnichannel contact centre Permission-based access: Administrators control who can view and manage contacts. A new department admin role lets team leads manage contacts for every department they belong to, without full system access.

Smart CSV import: Teams can upload existing contact lists by CSV at any visibility level. The import updates existing records, adds new ones, prevents duplicates and never deletes contacts already on the system.

Contact management during calls: Users can look up and manage contact details during a call or chat, instead of switching to a separate application mid-conversation.

Central control: Users can filter contacts by visibility level or source, and administrators manage private contacts centrally and assign them to individual extensions.

This structure also solves a practical risk for growing businesses. When customer contacts live in a central, company-owned system instead of on individual devices, the business keeps those relationships when staff move on.

Built for SMEs and smaller contact centres

United Telecoms positions the 'Contacts' module as a prebuilt CRM for essential use cases, not a replacement for enterprise CRM platforms. For smaller contact centres, it gives agents structured customer context they could previously only get from a separate system. For SMEs, it turns the company phone system into a shared customer directory the whole team can rely on.

Businesses that already run a dedicated CRM can keep it. United Voice Cloud continues to integrate with external CRM platforms, and the latest release strengthens those integrations with more flexible handling of contacts, accounts and leads.

“A built-in CRM won't suit every business, and we're upfront about that,” added Lumley. “If you run complex sales pipelines, you'll still want a dedicated CRM, and we'll connect to it. But for many SMEs, this covers the essentials without adding another subscription or another login.”

The module also complements United Telecoms' recent additions to the United Voice Cloud ecosystem, including AI voice agents and real-time call transcription with sentiment alerts. Together, these tools give businesses a clearer view of every customer conversation, from the first call to the latest follow-up.

Getting started

The 'Contacts' module is available now to United Voice Cloud customers on both the cloud PBX and the omnichannel contact centre platform. It runs within the existing system, so businesses don't need new hardware or a separate application.

United Telecoms' team of specialists helps each customer move existing contact lists from spreadsheets or a legacy phonebook into the new module, set visibility levels by department and configure user permissions. New customers can include the 'Contacts' module when scoping a cloud phone system or contact centre package.

Do we still need a separate CRM?

That depends on how your business sells. The 'Contacts' module covers essentials such as shared contacts, permissions and cross-channel conversation history. Businesses with complex sales pipelines or marketing automation can keep their dedicated CRM and connect it to United Voice Cloud.

What happens to our existing phonebook contacts?

The 'Contacts' module replaces the legacy company phonebook. Businesses can import existing contacts by CSV, and the import updates matching records and adds new ones without creating duplicates or deleting anything already on the system.



