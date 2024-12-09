University of Limpopo gets STEM lab

Minister Solly Malatsi launched a STEM lab at the University of Limpopo.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has unveiled a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) lab at the University of Limpopo.

The facility – made possible through strategic partnerships with NEMISA, STEMpower, DHL and other key stakeholders – aims to empower students and the surrounding community with digital and STEM-related skills, according to a ministry statement.

Speaking at the launch event at the weekend, Malatsi emphasised the lab’s transformative potential. “This STEM lab represents hope, progress and opportunity. For the youth in Mamotintane, Ga-Motholo, Mankweng and surrounding communities, it is a gateway to skills in artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics.

“For educators, it is a chance to inspire the next generation of innovators. And for the unemployed, it is an opportunity to gain meaningful skills for employment or entrepreneurship.”

According to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the lab is part of its broader initiative to expand access to affordable internet and devices, foster skills development, promote the use of technology, and position South Africa as a leading ICT investment destination.

As a result, the launch in Limpopo is one of several, with similar labs established at Walter Sisulu University, King Hintsa TVET College, Ehlanzeni TVET College and the Central University of Technology.

“This lab is not just a resource for the university but for the entire community. It is proof of what we can achieve when government, academia and industry work together to create sustainable, scalable solutions for digital inclusion,” says Malatsi.

The minister called on all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in creating opportunities for underserved communities through innovative education and skills development.

“Let us harness the power of STEM education to build a South Africa where technology serves as a bridge to inclusion and opportunity, ensuring no one is left behind.”