Uptick in need for certified drone pilots, technicians

SA can unlock drone technology’s full potential if it enhances the regulatory framework.

The Rectron Drone Academy has seen growing demand for drone pilots and drone technicians since inception, as drones increasingly play an integral role in enhancing efficiency and sustainability across multiple local industries.

Local IT products distributor Rectron partnered with drone manufacturer DJI to establish the Rectron Drone Academy in 2023. It aims to empower individuals with the skills needed to innovate and excel in the field of drone technology, by providing training and resources.

The academy, which focuses on a small intake annually, says it has seen a growing number of youths who are interested in entering the drone field, as more industries deploy the emerging technology.

Andre Witbooi, group head for learning and development at the Rectron Drone Academy, explains: “Rectron has identified drones as a strong vertical business with strong gross profit and service component. The growing demand for skilled drone pilots and technicians is driving the establishment of specialised training programmes within SA.

“By providing training and resources, the academy aspires to create a future where drones seamlessly integrate into various sectors. Since February 2023, we have trained 15 students and supported three CSI recipients. Our next intake this year will train 14 pilots over 2025 and 2026.”

According to Witbooi, the curriculum is focused on three key programmes: Remotely-Piloted Aircraft System, Maintenance Technician; Remote Pilot Licence; and Beyond Visual Line of Sight.

Once certified, graduates can explore careers across several fields, including becoming surveillance and security operators (providing aerial footage and identifying threats), agricultural drone operators, aerial photographer/videographer (property, media and entertainment), and construction and disaster response.

The drone industry has seen significant growth within SA, with the three fastest industries for drone adoption being public safety and emergency services, media and entertainment, and agriculture and mining, Witbooi comments.

“The commercial use of drones is rapidly expanding across the various industries in South Africa, including mining, public safety (search-and-rescue and crime investigations) and agriculture. In the agricultural sector, drones now play a critical role in precision framing, delivering higher crop yields and more sustainability. The advancement of drone technology and increased capability means drones can be used in more industries.”

However, drone use in industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, and education and training has been slow due to budget constraints, he continues.

Witbooi points out that SA can unlock drone technology’s full potential if it enhances the regulatory framework, increases public awareness and encourages industry partnerships.

“Some of the biggest barriers to the industry’s growth are: regulation – stringent regulatory frameworks that hinder the deployment of drones for commercial purposes. Cost – high-quality drones, equipped with advanced cameras, are expensive. Maintenance – the cost of maintenance, insurance and training elevate the cost. Education – lack of awareness of the benefits and safe use of drones.”