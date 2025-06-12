Use channel to cure SA’s R69bn cyber security headache says Westcon-Comstor

Aveshan Aiyer, channel manager for Check Point at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

SA’s IT channel must evolve into a trusted cyber security advisor, given its frontline role in cyber defence and decision-making. This is according to Aveshan Aiyer, channel manager for Check Point at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, who warns that escalating cyber attacks highlight the strategic importance of the channel.

Citing research from Check Point, Aiyer says SA faces more than 3 300 cyber attacks targeting government systems each week. Ransomware incidents have surged by 90%, and the economic cost of cyber crime is now estimated at R69 billion annually – approximately 1% of the country’s GDP.

“The channel is more than just a delivery mechanism for technology,” Aiyer says.

While technology, products and appliances are often the first things that come to mind in the fight against cyber crime, the channel plays a critical – often under-appreciated – role. These are the players working behind the scenes, selecting the right technologies, understanding the local threat landscape and supporting clients through prevention and incident response, he explains.

Aiyer notes the cyber security market is crowded and complex, with many vendors vying for attention. In such an environment, the role of the channel becomes even more important in guiding decision-making, particularly within under-resourced public sector teams.

“A trusted partner simplifies the decision-making process,” he says. “They’ve already done the research and groundwork. This accelerates the path to effective solutions.”

Distributors and partners, Aiyer stresses, are not just intermediaries. “The right channel partner transforms high-level security concepts into practical, functioning systems that improve an organisation’s security posture.”

Reseller engagement still lags

Despite the potential value, many South African resellers are not fully leveraging the channel, Aiyer says.

“Too many businesses still see the channel as a procurement route for hardware or basic software. They overlook the strategic value channel partners can offer.”

He points to several underutilised services, including advanced pre-sales engineering, cyber security life cycle management, training and certification programmes, tailored threat assessments and proof-of-concept support.

To improve engagement, Aiyer recommends building trust and credibility, along with offering access to global best practices, industry-specific go-to-market strategies and ongoing threat briefings and executive workshops.

“These are tools to inform and advise clients – not just sell to them,” he says.

Nation struggles to keep pace

SA’s broader cyber security challenges are also driving the push to strengthen the channel. According to Aiyer, despite progress in areas like mobile banking and digital services, the country is falling behind in its ability to respond to cyber threats.

Aiyer adds that SA faces high volumes of targeted attacks – especially ransomware and social engineering,” he says. “Many organisations lack mature incident response capabilities, face ongoing skills and resource shortages, and invest insufficiently in cyber security, particularly outside urban centres.”

He adds that while businesses increasingly prioritise digital trust, business continuity, data control and regulatory compliance, these efforts are undermined if cyber security strategy and execution are not aligned.

“At the end of the day, ideas don’t protect networks – execution does,” Aiyer says. “Execution means speed and adaptability. The channel must evolve beyond sales to deliver strategic value. Cyber security isn’t just about technology, it’s about trust, execution and evolution.”