Westcon-Comstor, Vectra AI unveil new channel initiatives

Louise Taute, MD at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Global distributor Westcon-Comstor has expanded its partnership with AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response) company, Vectra AI, to launch two initiatives focused on the fast-growing managed security service provider (MSSP) and AWS Marketplace arenas.

The channel partners will launch a joint support and enablement programme targeting MSSPs with 24x7 managed security operations centres (SOC).

The initiative is specifically tailored to MSSPs managing EDR (endpoint detection and response) for their customers, providing them with resources needed to scale their XDR capabilities.

In a statement released to the media, Westcon-Comstor and Vectra AI cite analysis by Canalys, which projected 15% growth in the cyber security managed services market in 2024 to a total of $80.9 billion.

The partners believe they are enabling MSSPs to capitalise on this growing demand, gain competitive advantage and scale their business at speed.

According to the statement, participating MSSPs will retain complete independence and control, with full licence ownership and no need for deal registrations or upfront quotes.

The collaboration comes after Vectra AI announced the launch of its Vectra AI Clarity Programme to help MSSPs meet the increased demand from customers for XDR solutions and customised cyber security services to address today’s modern attack landscape.

AWS Marketplace initiative

In parallel, Vectra AI has joined Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme.

The agreement enables channel partners across EMEA to buy and sell Vectra AI’s software, including its AI-driven XDR platform, from Westcon-Comstor via private AWS Marketplace listings and sell directly to their customers.

The companies add there is an accelerating shift towards cloud marketplace procurement and an opportunity for partners to tap into the projected $85 billion in enterprise software sales through hyperscalers by 2028 (Canalys) – and over 50% expected to flow through channel partners by 2027.

Both initiatives cover select markets in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

The strategic expansion of the relationship between Vectra AI and Westcon-Comstor comes after the two companies last year announced a geographic broadening of their distribution partnership.

The UK and Ireland and the Nordics markets of Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway were added to existing agreements covering Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Benelux, as well as Africa.

Louise Taute, MD at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, said: “End-user demand for MSSPs is growing, and simultaneously, we’re seeing a shift towards AWS Marketplace for software procurement due to the ease and speed on offer. By targeting these two growth areas in collaboration with a dynamic, innovative vendor like Vectra AI, we are enabling partners to respond and align to their customers’ changing needs and behaviour.”

Taj El Khayat, VP of partner sales and alliance at Vectra AI, added: “MSSPs are becoming increasingly important, as more organisations turn to industry experts to provide comprehensive cyber security services rather than choosing to manage their own suite of solutions, so we’re pleased to be partnering with Westcon-Comstor to support them.”