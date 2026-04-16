Vaal EmpowaYouth Week 2026 links youth to AI, green economy jobs

Vaal EmpowaYouth Week 2026 kicks off on 20 April.

The Vaal EmpowaYouth Week 2026 is set to convene over 10 000 young people in the Vaal region from 20 to 24 April, aiming to tackle youth unemployment, according to organisers.

EmpowaWorx, which runs the initiative, says it will connect attendees with a network of employers, training institutions and development partners to facilitate access to jobs, accredited skills and enterprise support for township entrepreneurs.

Simphiwe Masiza, CEO of EmpowaWorx and executive producer of EmpowaYouth, said the platform focuses on practical exposure. “Without exposure to different industries and career pathways, the future of our young people remains bleak.”

The week is designed to provide guidance on entry requirements and how to navigate professional pathways, he added.

The 2026 programme is structured around high-growth sectors. Key focus areas include:

Digital , AI and emerging technologies

Green economy and climate innovation

Health, wellness and the care economy

Creative and film industries

According to EmpowaWorx, the initiative addresses the "mismatch" between academic qualifications and industry needs – a hurdle frequently highlighted by the Department of Higher Education and Training. The organisation says its focus on the care economy and AI aligns with the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which prioritises digital skills and green energy.

While government-led initiatives like the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention and the SA Youth mobi-site provide broad digital job-matching, EmpowaYouth says its programme differentiates itself through physical, localised interventions. Masiza described these as bringing opportunities to the "youth's doorstep".

Over the past seven years, the project says it has reached 198 000 people across eight provinces, facilitated 690 verified job placements and supported more than 150 township enterprises.

Masiza emphasised that while the platform brings opportunities to the youth, the responsibility to "step up and act" remains with participants. He also called for greater collaboration between business and government, stating that as long as graduates remain on street corners, the private sector must interrogate its role in creating real employment pathways.