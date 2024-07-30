Vehicle age policy misunderstood, says Uber SA

Uber’s new policy applies only to drivers signing up to the platform for the first time.

Uber has provided clarity on its new vehicle age policy for South African drivers.

The e-hailing firm recently introduced the policy, requiring all vehicles registering for the first time on the platform to be three years old or newer (less than three years).

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the e-hailer says recent media coverage regarding the three-year vehicle age policy for drivers on Uber in SA caused some confusion.

While some understood the policy to mean that all drivers on the platform must drive cars younger than three years old, that is not the case. It applies only to new drivers signing up to the platform for the first time, according to the company.

Clarifying eligibility for new drivers:

New driver requirements: When a driver first signs up to use the Uber platform, their vehicle must be three years old or newer.

Existing drivers: Post-sign-up, drivers who already have an active profile with a vehicle associated with that profile can continue to use their vehicles for up to eight years, in line with international standards.

“We would like to take this opportunity to clarify Uber’s processes where a new driver signs up to use the platform with an eligible vehicle,” says Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications for Uber South Africa.

“There is no expectation that drivers replace their vehicle on the Uber platform every three years. It is a requirement for new drivers signing up to the platform for the first time to have a vehicle that is not older than three years.”

Uber notes this policy requirement comes with several benefits, including enhanced safety and a good quality rider experience.

“Safety is a top priority at Uber. We have a number of processes in place to help contribute to everyone’s safety, and vehicle age plays a role in that. This guideline not only helps contribute to the safety of both riders and drivers, but also to the quality of the vehicles available on the platform,” concludes Jaganyi.