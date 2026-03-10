VIDEO: Banks step up as DHA expands smart ID services

In this episode of ITWeb TV on The Road, Capitec CEO Graham Lee and Home Affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber speak to ITWeb about the smart ID self-service centre launch in Orange Farm, as well as how technology is being deployed to combat fraud and reduce queues at the department. #HomeAffairs #SmartID

South Africa’s banks are increasing efforts to help expand access to smart ID services, as the Department of Home Affairs rolls out a digital partnership model designed to reduce queues, strengthen identity security and bring services closer to communities.

Capitec yesterday launched an in-branch smart ID application service using self-service terminals, while Standard Bank opened smart ID services at selected branches under the department’s new bank-assisted model.

Meanwhile, First National Bank (FNB) confirmed it is preparing to launch smart ID services across its branch network following successful testing.

The initiatives form part of the department’s broader reform programme to connect banks directly to its systems through a secure digital gateway, allowing identity services to be processed through banking infrastructure rather than only at Home Affairs offices.

On Monday, ITWeb attended Capitec’s smart ID service launch in Orange Farm.

Clients can apply for the document through dedicated self-service terminals. The paperless process, integrated directly with Home Affairs systems, takes less than five minutes to complete. Applicants receive a notification when their ID is ready and can collect it from the branch.

The service debuted at seven Capitec branches, including Sandton City and Orange Farm Eyethu Mall in Gauteng, Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, Swellendam and Hermanus Whale Coast Mall in the Western Cape, Kathu Village Mall in the Northern Cape, and N1 Botlokwa Plaza in Limpopo.

Planning ahead

According to Graham Lee, CEO of Capitec, the project followed months of collaboration between the bank and Home Affairs, and forms part of a broader push to expand digital public services.

“The technical solution goes far beyond only doing the job today. It is a system blueprint for how we can deliver digital services into the future,” Lee said.

The bank plans to expand the service to about 100 branches by mid-2026, as part of a phased national rollout.

Home Affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber and Capitec CEO Graham Lee. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Lee said Capitec’s scale − with more than 860 branches across suburbs, townships and rural areas − positions it to help expand access to identity services, while easing pressure on Home Affairs offices.

“Our work with the Department of Home Affairs is about enabling access for all. An ID is a catalyst for economic participation.”

Speaking at the event, Home Affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the partnerships represent a shift in how government services are delivered.

“This partnership marks an important step in restoring dignity to how South Africans access identity document services.

“By securely connecting trusted institutions, such as banks, directly to Home Affairs systems, we are expanding access to smart ID services, while strengthening the integrity of South Africa’s national identity system,” the minister noted.

The move comes as the department attempts to accelerate the transition away from the green barcoded ID book still used by millions of South Africans, to the more secure smart ID card.

Biometric boost

Standard Bank yesterday also launched smart ID services through selected branches under the department’s new bank expansion and digitisation project.

The service was introduced at the bank’s branch at Maponya Mall in Soweto, with additional participating locations, including Rosebank and Westgate in Johannesburg, and Parow in Cape Town.

Under the model, trained staff assist clients with smart ID applications in branch, while biometric data is captured on-site.

Funeka Montjane, CEO of personal and private banking at Standard Bank, said the collaboration demonstrates how partnerships between government and business can improve access to essential services.

“Access to secure identity document services is fundamental to economic participation. By working with the Department of Home Affairs, we are bringing these services closer to where people live and work, using infrastructure that communities already trust,” Montjane said.

The bank said during the launch phase, it will not charge customers for accessing the service through participating branches.

Capitec’s in-branch smart ID application uses self-service terminals in Orange Farm. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

First National Bank (FNB) is also preparing to launch smart ID application services across its branch network, following a testing phase.

The bank plans to scale the service to more than 240 branches over the next year, as part of a national expansion programme.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, said the initiative reflects the bank’s longstanding collaboration with Home Affairs.

“Smart ID cards are essential for accessing vital services, securing employment and participating fully in the economy. With the department’s modernised technology, we can now reach millions more South Africans through our infrastructure.”

The bank has worked with Home Affairs since 2015 and has already issued more than 570 000 smart IDs and passports through seven designated branches.

“Our branch network plays a vital role in reaching communities that have historically struggled to access Home Affairs services,” said Zibu Nqala, CEO of points-of-presence at FNB.

The expansion of smart ID services through banks forms part of the department’s broader Home Affairs @Home reform programme, aimed at modernising identity services and expanding access through digital systems and trusted partners, said Schreiber.

By connecting banks directly to its back-end systems, Home Affairs hopes to reduce queues at its offices, while extending services through the extensive branch networks of financial institutions.

Schreiber said partnerships with banks are critical to delivering services at scale. “By bringing smart ID services into bank branches, we are moving closer to a future where people no longer have to travel long distances or stand in long queues to access this fundamental right.

“This is what effective public-private collaboration looks like − using innovation and national reach to ensure every South African can obtain the identity they need to participate fully in our economy and democracy.”