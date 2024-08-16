Video: Cell C rebuilds digital channels amid new brand identity

During an interview on the side-lines of the launch, Mendes told ITWeb the brand refresh forms part of the company’s growth strategy, to better position itself to gain a bigger share of SA’s tightly-contested telecoms market. This includes rebuilding the mobile app, web app and USSD channels from the ground up, as well as digitising its retail stores, to offer customers a seamless omni-channel experience. #Cellc #brandrefresh

Cell C is rebuilding its digital channels and is planning to introduce new products and services, as part of its “brand refresh” approach.

The mobile network operator unveiled a new brand identity last night, at an event hosted at Cell C’s headquarters in Buccleuch, Johannesburg.

According to the telco, the rebrand is a “transformative” moment for Cell C, introduced in line with its broader business strategy, to form deeper connections with customers, while offering the latest disruptive products and services.

As part of its new brand identity, Cell C sports a new logo, payoff line, audio mnemonic and brand redesign.

The financially-constrained mobile operator, whose majority shareholder is JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, has been concentrating on gaining profitability within 18 to 24 months, since CEO Jorge Mendes joined the firm last June.

During an interview on the side-lines of the launch, Mendes told ITWeb the brand refresh forms part of the company’s growth strategy, to better position itself to gain a bigger share of SA’s tightly-contested telecoms market. This includes rebuilding the mobile app, web app and USSD channels from the ground up, as well as digitising its retail stores, to offer customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

“Today is a milestone because it's the first time that we go above the line in an aggressive way,” he commented.

“When Cell C launched in 2001, it was with a promise of challenging the status quo for the good of the consumer; 22 years later, it’s time to reignite the same spirit. We are going to introduce some unique services and products, but we will do that in a systematic approach. There are some really cool disruptive things that we will be introducing, but we don't want to let the cat out of the bag yet.”

During an ITWebTV interview last month, Mendes hinted at the company’s plans to rebrand; however, he did not divulge further information.

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes, revealing the new logo last night.

Besides purchasing airtime and accessing personalised bundle offers, customers have been using the digital channels for postpaid sales and purchasing mobile devices.

Cell C CTO Schalk Visser explained the vision behind the company’s overhaul of its digital channels: “The approach we have taken with our network upgrade, we are also applying to our digital platforms. We are currently rebuilding our online platforms to make customer experience as seamless as possible. We are looking to go live with the first phase of the minimal product by the end of this year.

“The focus is on upgrading the customer experience and eliminating the clunky experience which some customers had in the past; for instance, when they purchased a data bundle online.”

While the USSD channel remains the platform of choice for most customers, the online channels have seen significant growth over the years, with an increasing number of customers opting to go online to make airtime purchases, he added.

The intensified uptake of online channels has been mainly boosted by the broader access to connectivity witnessed by SA over the last few years, as customers increasingly became tech-savvy, Visser stated.

Cell C CTO Schalk Visser.

According to Mendes, the renewed strategy is premised on Cell C’s major network upgrade, which aims to improve its network quality, while enhancing speed and reliability.

Last year, Cell C successfully completed its network migration ahead of schedule. It is now operating with access to circa 28 000 towers countrywide, with more than 12 000 sites 4G/LTE-enabled.

In 2021, Cell C started migrating its contract and broadband customers to Vodacom, while it commenced building its own radio access network on MTN’s infrastructure and switched prepaid subscribers to MTN.

“Cell C has made critical strides in improving our network through strategic partnerships that have vastly expanded our coverage, improving access from 5 500 base stations to around 28 000 across South Africa to date,” Mendes pointed out.

“Our competitors, Vodacom and MTN, have built good networks and we acknowledge that. We are not able to build infrastructure because we don't have billions in capital to catch up with them. Becoming their big customer helps us take our value proposition to customers.

“This leap has dramatically enhanced speed and reliability. By investing in cutting-edge technology, Cell C has gone from having the worst network quality, to having one of the greatest.”

Looking to the future, the company wants to have an impact beyond telco offerings, by recommitting itself to making a meaningful impact on socio-economic development in SA, he noted.

“We have millions of South Africans who have remained loyal to the brand, and we want to honour the legacy that has kept Cell C in the Top 30 South African brands, by making a meaningful contribution to society,” Mendes concluded.