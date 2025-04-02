Vodacom appoints wholesale, fixed and enablement executive

Johnny Dos Santos has been part of the Vodacom family since 2013.

Vodacom has appointed Johnny Dos Santos to lead its consolidated Fixed Services and Wholesale portfolio, effective 1 April.

Byron Kennedy, Vodacom's spokesperson, said Dos Santos remains a member of the Vodacom South Africa exco and will continue to report to Vodacom South Africa CEO, Sitho Mdlalose.

“In his expanded role as wholesale, fixed and enablement executive, Dos Santos will be responsible for the development and growth of the wholesale business, leading our execution to market leadership in consumer fixed services, and enabling the transformation of our mobile and beyond mobile business, including leading in strategic projects. With his deep expertise in mobile and fixed business, strategic oversight and ability to drive cross-functional collaboration, he is well positioned to lead this transformation and create value for our business and customers.”

Kicking off the new financial year, Vodacom is accelerating its transformation efforts to drive greater customer value and satisfaction, said Kennedy.

“To foster greater synergy, capture the opportunity to further monetise our assets and drive customer-centricity, we are consolidating Fixed Services and Wholesale to enable innovation and operational excellence across our connectivity offerings.”

Dos Santos joined Vodacom in May 2013 as executive head of M-Commerce at Vodacom Lesotho, and was subsequently promoted to executive head of consumer and enterprise in November 2013.

From April 2015, Dos Santos held the role of commercial managing executive. He also served as acting MD from September 2015 to February 2016.

In April 2017, he joined Vodacom South Africa as managing executive for products and services. He later became the fixed services executive in May 2023, overseeing consumer and business fixed services.