Vodacom commits R500m to WCape network

Vodacom invests R500 million to improve digital inclusion in the Western Cape.

Mobile telephony group Vodacom says it will spend more than R500 million in network infrastructure and digital inclusion in the Western Cape this financial year.

In a statement, the JSE-listed group says it will focus on network expansion, modernisation and upgrades, energy-resilience projects and the rollout of new sites, including deep rural communities and township areas across the province.

According to the telecoms operator, the largest portion of the capital expenditure budget, approximately R380 million, will be allocated to radio access network modernisation.

More than 50 sites across the province will be upgraded or replaced with next-generation cellular infrastructure, including enhanced hardware, software and network architecture.

In addition, over 50 sites will receive 4G capacity upgrades using the 700MHz spectrum, says the operator.

The region will also accelerate the rollout of new 5G sites in key towns across the province, with deployment focusing on communities in Khayelitsha, Delft, Gugulethu, Langa, Mitchells Plain and Philippi.

Vodacom says the remainder of the investment will be directed towards energy-resilience projects aimed at maintaining connectivity during temporary power disruptions caused by localised load-reduction, cable theft, municipal infrastructure failures and maintenance activities.

This will include the deployment of additional static generators and battery modernisation programmes, building on the backup power upgrades and optimisation initiatives undertaken during the previous financial year.

Waldi Wepener, managing executive of Vodacom Western Cape, comments: “Through improved connectivity, communities gain greater access to digital platforms for education, healthcare and financial services, helping to drive socio-economic inclusion, empower individuals and create sustainable opportunities for growth across the region.

“Our investment in accelerating 5G across the province will further improve network performance and enable innovative solutions that support an inclusive digital future.”

Central to Vodacom Western Cape’s strategy is ensuring affordable digital access, with the operator rolling out programmes designed to meet customers where they are, it states.

“By removing barriers to connectivity and collaborating closely with government, businesses and other stakeholders, we are empowering the people of the Western Cape with the digital tools and opportunities they need to learn, work, innovate and thrive. Through these partnerships, we are helping to build more connected communities, unlock economic potential and create pathways towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for all,” concludes Wepener.