Vodacom taps former JSE boss for board seat

Former JSE CEO Leila Fourie joins Vodacom Group board. (Image source: WEF)

JSE-listed company Vodacom Group has appointed Leila Fourie as an alternate director to the chairman, Saki Macozoma, effective 9 October.

In a SENS statement today, Vodacom says Fourie will serve as an alternate director until Macozoma’s retirement on 20 July 2027, whereafter she will be appointed as full member of the board.

In addition, the former JSE CEO will serve as a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee, with effect from 9 October.

“The board confirms that in compliance with paragraph 6.73 of the JSE Listings Requirements, a fit and proper assessment has been conducted and that the board is satisfied with the outcome of the assessment,” says the company.

“Vodacom further confirms there are no positive statements to report in respect of the integrity information contained in the director’s declaration.”

South Africa’s biggest mobile network operator last month announcedMacozoma’s retirement and replacement by Khumo Shuenyane.

Shuenyane, who currently serves as the lead independent director, will be appointed as chairman of the company, with effect from 21 July 2027.

The company also announced that Naspers South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa retires from the board on 8 October.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa, who served as chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee, was appointed to the board on 1 January 2019.

According to the statement, Fourie has an extensive career in payments, investment banking , retail banking and capital markets, with her most recent role being CEO of the local bourse, which she held from 2019 to 2026.

She has also held various other senior executive positions and directorships of global portfolios and positions on boards in the UK, America and Australia.

Furthermore, she has served in the capacity as chairman and co-chaired boards, including the UN Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance, Diners Club South Africa and the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges, as well as member of the board of Business Leadership South Africa from 2019 to 2026.

She holds a PhD in economic and financial sciences from the University of Johannesburg.