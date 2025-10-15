Vodacom to deploy 250 5G sites in Limpopo

Vodacom’s rollout of advanced and latest technologies will reach Limpopo’s urban and deep rural areas.

Vodacom Limpopo region has announced an investment of more than R500 million in network infrastructure for the current financial year (FY26).

In a statement, the mobile operator says building on last year’s R414 million commitment, this investment reaffirms Vodacom’s commitment to empowering communities and driving economic growth throughout the province, using broadband connectivity.

According to the company, this year’s capital expenditure brings the total investment in radio and transmission infrastructure to R3.1 billion over seven years in the Limpopo province alone.

“At Vodacom, our vision is to connect every individual and community, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate in the digital economy and reap the associated socio-economic benefits,” says Lynn Benjamin, managing executive for Vodacom Limpopo region.

“By investing in advanced network infrastructure and affordable digital solutions, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

The telco notes that of the total investment for FY26, more than R312 million is allocated to radio network rollout, with a further R346 million planned for next year.

It explains that transmission infrastructure receives R194.2 million this year, supporting the expansion of coverage and enhancement of network capacity.

Vodacom’s ongoing rollout of advanced and latest technologies, including 4G and 5G, will reach both urban centres and deep rural areas of the province, ushering in a new era of fast network connectivity for many remote areas in Limpopo, it adds.

As part of this deployment, the region will be rolling out over 250 5G sites in Polokwane, Makhado, Thohoyandou, Makhuduthamaga Rural, Greater Tubatse, Thulamela Rural, Ba-Phalaborwa Rural and Greater Tzaneen Rural.

The company adds that providing network connectivity for people who reside in rural areas remains central to Vodacom’s commitment of extending the network to people who reside in deep rural areas of the province.

As a result, it notes, the region will deploy new sites to connect unconnected communities, such as Giyani, Malamulele, Musina and many more located in the far northern rural areas of the province.

Vodacom says it remains committed to supporting local enterprise. The region allocated R40.3 million for small, medium and micro enterprise support during FY24 to FY26, strengthening Limpopo’s digital backbone and fostering local economic development, which is a vital cog in job creation across the province.

Key to Vodacom Limpopo’s strategy is the democratisation of access to 4G+ devices and affordable connectivity solutions. This is reflected in its drive to increase smartphone penetration. Over the past year, customers using 4G and 5G devices have increased by 9%.

“Our ongoing commitment to digital inclusion is about more than technology, it is about empowering people, fostering growth, and building a province where no one is left behind. Together, we are connecting Limpopo for a better tomorrow,” Benjamin concludes.