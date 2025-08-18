Vodacom unveils digital transformation advisory board

Vodacom Business launches advisory board.

Vodacom Business has launched an advisory board to support digital transformation in the enterprise space by providing insights into emerging technology trends and business solutions.

The “Extraordinary Business Advisory Board” includes Vodacom executives and external experts in several fields, including cloud, cyber security, IOT, AI and SME development.

It is intended to provide insights and guidance on emerging technology trends and business solutions to Vodacom Business customers and the broader industry.

Vodacom Business members on the board include:

Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business

Peter Malebye, managing executive at Vodacom Business

Sannesh Beharie, managing executive of SME and Mobile Products at Vodacom Business

Lukhanyo Zahela, acting executive head of department: Security at Vodacom Business

Joel Chacko, executive head of department for Microsoft at Vodacom Business

Kirtan Sita, lead for digital Co-X at Vodacom Business

External members are:

Anna Collard (cyber security), SVP of content strategy and evangelist for KnowBe4

Andrew Fulton (SME development), director of Eighty20

Jonathan Oaker (cloud), founder and CEO of CloudZA

Yolande Steyn (digital transformation), head of digital interactions for RMB Trade and Treasury Solutions

Proothveerajh said: “We aim to bring people, experience, expertise and innovation together to empower organisations of every size for future growth and success.

“By partnering with some of the country’s most respected minds in business and technology, we can ensure our customers and the industry benefit from a wealth of credible knowledge and innovation. Through this initiative, we aim to offer timely, informed and authoritative perspectives on emerging technologies and business trends.”