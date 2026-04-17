Vuma’s fibre initiative connects 1 000 SA schools

Government officials and Vuma executives with communications minister Solly Malatsi.

South African fibre network operator Vuma has connected 1 000 schools across South Africa to date, extending broadband access to an estimated 860 000 learners and 40 000 teachers.

The milestone was commemorated at Molamo Primary School in Limpopo this week, where government officials, educators and industry stakeholders gathered to reflect on the role of connectivity in shaping the future of education.

By enabling fibre access, the company says it is helping bridge longstanding gaps by providing learners and educators with access to digital tools, information and platforms that were previously inaccessible.

The rollout, which started in 2020, forms part of parent company Maziv’s broader strategy to expand digital infrastructure and support more inclusive online access nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Dietlof Mare, group CEO of Maziv, said: “Reaching 1 000 connected schools isn’t just a major step for Maziv and Vuma − it’s a landmark moment for South Africa.

“By connecting schools, we’re helping give learners and educators the tools, information and opportunities they need to learn, grow and participate in a digital world.”

Communications minister Solly Malatsi, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in closing the digital divide.

“Access to connectivity is no longer a luxury. It’s an absolute necessity for education, economic participation and social inclusion,” he said. “What we see here today shows what can be achieved when government and the private sector work together to expand access and unlock opportunity for more South Africans.”

Over 16 000 public schools remain offline, according to the Department of Basic Education.

ICT industry analysts fear this could result in a national crisis due to the resultant unemployable youth.

The event included engagements with school leadership and educators, along with a tour of the school’s facilities, demonstrating how broadband infrastructure is supporting access to digital platforms and learning resources.

“Our focus now is on continuing to expand our reach and deepen our impact, so that more schools, more educators and more learners can benefit from the opportunities that connectivity makes possible,” Mare added.