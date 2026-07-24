VUT invests R5m in revamped science labs

Vaal University of Technology students in one of the newly-revamped specialist teaching labs. (Image: supplied)

To mark its diamond jubilee, the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has announced a R5 million investment in revamped science laboratories and a postgraduate learning space.

The investment, funded through a Department of Higher Education and Training grant, has modernised six specialist teaching laboratories and one postgraduate learning space across VUT’s Vanderbijlpark campus.

According to VUT, the upgraded facilities will strengthen practical teaching, learning and research in health sciences and chemistry.

“As we commemorate 60 years of excellence, innovation and impact, we do so not only by reflecting on our rich history, but by demonstrating our continued commitment to investing in the future. [The] unveiling of refurbished laboratories is a clear expression of that commitment,” says professor Khehla Ndlovu, VUT vice-chancellor and principal.

The higher education institution says the refurbished facilities are designed to support a range of undergraduate practicals and postgraduate activity.

In health sciences, the cell biology and genetics laboratory supports practical learning in cellular processes and genetics, while the clinical pathology laboratory supports teaching in laboratory methods and the scientific study of diseases.

In the area of chemistry, its four undergraduate laboratories in physical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, analytical chemistry and organic chemistry support experimentation, measurement, chemical analysis, synthesis and the practical application of core chemistry principles.

Meanwhile, the postgraduate learning facility provides a dedicated environment for advanced study, research preparation, data analysis and academic collaboration, states VUT.

“It is an investment in the student who dreams of becoming a scientist, the researcher pursuing solutions to challenges in healthcare , industry and environmental sustainability, and the academic who inspires the next generation of innovators,” comments Ndlovu.

“Every graduate who leaves these laboratories with practical skills and scientific competence strengthens South Africa’s capacity to innovate, compete and grow.”