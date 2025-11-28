Walmart SA app powered by global fulfilment platform

André Steyn, format acceleration VP at Massmart.

Walmart is betting on its omni-channel retail strategy to attract South African customers, rolling out a Walmart Africa mobile app built on the same global technology stack that powers the US retail giant’s global operations.

The US multinational retailer, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores worldwide, opened its first South African store on Saturday, at Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort.

Its second store opens today – Black Friday − in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The retailer offers groceries, apparel, imported toys and electronics, among other categories.

In an interview, André Steyn, format acceleration VP at Massmart, tells ITWeb that e-commerce is at the forefront of Walmart’s retail strategy, as part of a broader omni-channel roadmap.

According to Steyn, its local app is built on Walmart’s Global Integrated Fulfilment (GIF) software, a cloud-based modular system that speeds up delivery and order fulfilment.

The Walmart Africa app is live and available for download in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

“The Walmart Africa app features a clean, intuitive digital interface designed to make the shopping experience faster, easier and more connected,” notes Steyn.

“The app user experienceenables customers to place an order quickly and get delivery within 60 minutes. We’re also able to leverage Walmart’s global technology, which offers quality in terms of safety, reliability and scalability. This helps us dedicate more time to solve actual customer pain points and enables us to unlock any feature available in any Walmart geography across the globe.”

Walmart’s GIF streamlines the online order workflow − from picking and packing, to staging and distribution. It uses algorithms to create efficient pick paths for store associates and leverages technology, like automation and machine learning, to improve real-time visibility, speed up delivery and reduce errors.

Walmart uses an on-demand courier driver model to deliver in 60 minutes, he adds.

Customers within a 5km radius of participating stores can order from a selected rangethat includes groceries, household essentials, appliances and apparel.

Walmart charges R35 for delivery per online order.

Steyn says the aim is to provide a unified customer experience, whether in-store or on the app.

“The goal is to eliminate friction between digital and physical shopping touch points. Another key principle for us is consistent pricing across channels.”

In store, Walmart South Africa will draw on a combination of global systems and locally-developed technology to tighten its operations.

According to Steyn, the in-store digital strategy enables stock accuracy, pricing consistency, store workflows and decision-making, with artificial intelligence used to support several of these functions.

“The emphasis is on real-time data and streamlined processes, as part of Walmart’s broader modernisation effort.”

Although the Walmart Africa app is positioned around consistent everyday pricing rather than limited-time promotions, Steyn says the retailer is participating in Black Friday.

Walmart completed its full acquisition of South African retail giant Massmart in 2022, buying the remaining 47% stake and delisting the company from the JSE. With full ownership, Walmart is now embedding its global retail technology stack more deeply across Massmart operations.