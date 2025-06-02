Wave of scams target social grant beneficiaries

Postbank warns social grant beneficiaries of card fraud scams.

Postbank has warned of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) card-related fraud scams targeting beneficiaries.

SASSA beneficiaries use Postbank’s black cards and the SASSA gold cards across all payment systems, including ATMs and point-of-sale machines.

In a statement, Postbank says it has become aware of fraudsters posing as Postbank officials and targeting social beneficiaries in their homes.

Beneficiaries are duped into handing over their Postbank grant cards and PIN information under the guise that something on the cards requires fixing, or fear is instilled in them that they will not receive their future grant payments if they do not hand over their cards and PIN information, according to the bank.

“Postbank assures social grant beneficiaries that there is nothing that requires fixing on any of its black cards and SASSA gold cards, and that both cards continue to work beyond 31 May 2025 for the payments of their grants.

“Beneficiaries are also reminded that they should not listen to anyone that tells them to change their SASSA gold cards or Postbank black cards to other banks’ payment methods, even if they are advised to do so by government officials.”

This is the latest instalment of scams targeting social grant beneficiaries, with false claims and disinformation on various social media platforms continuing to spread rapidly.

Social grants are paid to more than 19 million beneficiaries on behalf of the Department of Social Development.

SASSA last week also warned about a delay in social grant payments to 210 000 beneficiaries, amid concerns of potential double-dipping.

These beneficiaries, said the agency, appear to be receiving income that was not truthfully disclosed at the time of application.

“In accordance with the Social Assistance Act and its regulations, beneficiaries are legally required to fully disclose all sources of income during their initial application. They are also obligated to inform SASSA of any changes to their financial circumstances after their application has been approved. Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of the Act and may result in corrective action.

“As part of this initiative, social grant payments for the affected beneficiaries will be delayed in the June 2025 payment cycle. These individuals are required to present themselves at their nearest SASSA local offices for a grant review within 30 days, in line with Regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act. Beneficiaries who fail to comply with this process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants.”

SASSA has encouraged all beneficiaries to disclose any alternative sources of income and to report any additional bank accounts not previously declared.

Additionally, it has urged beneficiaries still using the green bar-coded ID book to replace it with the smart ID card, due to the increased risk of fraud associated with the older ID format.

“SASSA reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and should there be evidence of any officials colluding with beneficiaries to defraud the system, immediate disciplinary and legal action will be taken to safeguard the integrity of the agency and prevent financial losses.”