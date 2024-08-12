Welcome to the future of tech conferences

Escape is scheduled for 5 September.

You’re driving to work. The radio is on, but instead of the usual programming, you’re listening to a station where you’ve selected the news sources, the music, the interactions… every element – including the voice and personality of the host – has been configured to your personal taste. Welcome to the future. Welcome to Escape, a premier tech conference that brings the brightest minds and groundbreaking innovation together under one roof.

Omer Elgoni, software developer at BBD and one of the speakers at the conference, paints a vision of his future after building a customisable and affordable AI radio that improves his daily commute. Elgoni is just one of the speakers at Escape, sharing their passion projects, lessons and innovative approaches to how technology can change the way we interact with the digital world around us.

This year, Escape promises to be unlike any other, featuring industry leaders, visionary speakers and hands-on experiences that will shape the tech landscape for years to come.

What sets this conference apart is how it has grown from software solutions company BBD’s internal showcase to a public, hybrid, international event running simultaneously around the globe. The conference features physical events in South Africa, Netherlands, the UK and India, and an online, immersive event for those not able to physically attend. The multiple stages and speakers coming from all over allow attendees to be swept up into this global community.

This year’s topics range from demystifying cyber security to revolutionary engineering using genetic algorithms, building your own offline GPT, a comedic take on how to hack your car and a guide on how to cut costs and not corners with efficient ML models.

Another unique feature of this innovative conference is the Game Jam, where enthusiasts are invited to show off their game-developing chops in teams, with awesome prizes up for grabs!

For a better understanding of what Escape’s all about, check out this recap from last year.

Get ready to immerse yourself in an atmosphere buzzing with creativity, collaboration and inspiration. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, professional or just curious about the latest innovations, Escape is the place to be this September.

Important info

The conference will be one day only, happening 5 September 2024.

Click here to learn more about the conference.

Click here to register for the Game Jam.

Click here to check out this year’s speakers.

Click here to secure your tickets.