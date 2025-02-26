Westcon-Comstor expands Microsoft advanced support services

Michelle Themelis, Microsoft business lead at Westcon-Comstor sub-Saharan Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Distributor Westcon-Comstor has enhanced its Microsoft advanced support services portfolio for partners in southern Africa, following the launch of exclusive 24/7 Microsoft Advanced Support Services in January 2025.

The updates introduce new assessments designed to provide Microsoft partners with actionable insights, optimise customer environments and strengthen their positions as trusted advisors.

As the only distributor offering 24/7 advanced technical support for Microsoft Azure and M365 in the local channel, Westcon-Comstor is positioning itself as a leader in delivering strategic, partner-centric solutions.

Michelle Themelis, Microsoft business lead at Westcon-Comstor sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Our mission is to equip Microsoft partners with the tools and expertise to stay ahead in the increasingly complex cloud landscape. With our expanded suite of assessments and always-on support, we’re helping partners unlock new opportunities, optimise operations and enhance security.”

New assessments for cloud strategy

The updated support services include enhanced assessments to tackle critical challenges in cost optimisation, security and modernisation:

Microsoft application modernisation assessment

Copilot optimisation assessment

M365 tenant assessment

Azure tenant assessment

Partner centre assessment

These assessments are tailored to address specific business needs, helping Microsoft partners deliver measurable improvements in customer environments.

24/7 support and proactive monitoring

With its enhanced portfolio, Westcon-Comstor offers partners access benefits, including 24/7 technical support, proactive monitoring, early issue detection and white-labelled services. These features aim to simplify operations and drive business growth.

Themelis adds: “We’ve listened to our partners’ challenges and developed solutions that address current pain points while positioning them for long-term success. Our new assessments and proactive approach enable partners to deliver tangible value to their customers.”

Guiding cloud transformation

Westcon-Comstor leverages Microsoft’s Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) to guide partners through each stage of their cloud journey. This framework ensures seamless migrations, robust governance and continuous operational excellence, helping partners deliver secure, scalable and future-ready cloud solutions.

“The management of Azure and M365 environments has never been easier. With our advanced support and assessments, we’re empowering partners to optimise costs, enhance security and deliver scalable solutions that meet customers’ evolving needs,” Themelis concludes.