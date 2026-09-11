Westcon-Comstor expands strategic alliance leadership across MEA

Westcon-Comstor expands Dorio Bowes's role to director of Comstor Southern Africa and MEA alliance lead. (Image: Supplied)

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor, has expanded Dorio Bowes’s role to director of Comstor Southern Africa and Middle East and Africa (MEA) alliance lead, while retaining his existing southern African responsibilities.

The distributor says the expanded role reflects its focus on aligning regional vendor and partner strategies while using Bowes’s local market knowledge to translate those strategies into business opportunities.

The role sees Bowes taking on responsibility for Comstor’s MEA alliance strategy while continuing to oversee the southern African market.

Bowes joined Westcon-Comstor in 2013 as a senior product manager for sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the company, he has developed a high-performing team, expanded the business’ presence in the market and built relationships across the vendor and partner ecosystem.

“Dorio has demonstrated an ability to bring together strategy, relationships and execution,” says Tidiane Lo, VP for GTM at Westcon-Comstor MEA. “There is enormous diversity across the Middle East and Africa, so success depends on understanding individual markets while also finding the areas where we can create greater consistency, scale and collaboration. Dorio brings that combination of local experience and broader strategic thinking to this role.”

Westcon-Comstor adds that as MEA alliance lead, Bowes will focus on strengthening relationships with strategic vendors and aligning alliance priorities with opportunities across individual markets.

The company says he will apply lessons developed in southern Africa across a broader and more diverse regional environment.

“What excites me about this opportunity is the ability to connect strong local execution with a broader regional strategy,” says Bowes.

“Every market across MEA has its own dynamics, partner ecosystem and customer requirements, so this is not about applying a single formula everywhere. It is about getting closer to our alliances, understanding where the opportunities are and helping our teams and partners turn those opportunities into sustainable growth.”