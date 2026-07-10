Westcon-Comstor tackles Africa’s ID security space

Tidiane Lo, VP for the MEA region at Westcon-Comstor. (Image supplied)

Westcon-Comstor has confirmed an Africa-wide distribution deal with identity security provider BeyondTrust.

Tidiane Lo, VP for the MEA region at Westcon-Comstor, said the agreement enables a unified distribution strategy across 51 countries, expanding scale, partner reach and market coverage.

The deal applies to all countries except Egypt and Libya, which Lo said are managed under a different regional structure, and South Sudan, which is not included in the agreement.

Westcon-Comstor says the partnership will address demand for solutions to help organisations defend against AI-era cyber threats.

Channel partners gain access to the full BeyondTrust portfolio, supported by Westcon-Comstor's value-added services, including partner enablement, technical support, training, financing and go-to-market execution.

The partners said organisations will have access to business opportunities in AI security, cloud security, modern privileged access management and identity threat detection and response.

The announcement follows a period of momentum for BeyondTrust. Earlier this year, the company expanded its Pathfinder Platform to SA, India, Singapore and the UAE, and was subsequently selected to join Project Glasswing, Anthropic's initiative to secure critical digital infrastructure.

“In our conversations with organisations across Africa, we’re seeing identity security rise higher on the agenda than ever before, driven by a more complex threat landscape, growing regulatory pressure and the need to manage privilege more effectively across diverse environments,” said John Hathaway, VP of sales for META and APJ at BeyondTrust.

“This partnership gives us a single, continent-wide distribution partner for the first time, and Westcon-Comstor's breadth of coverage, partner focus and security expertise make them ideally placed to help more organisations across Africa gain the privilege controls they need to stay ahead of rising identity-related risk.”

Rakesh Parbhoo, executive VP for MEA at Westcon-Comstor, added: “This agreement with BeyondTrust gives partners throughout Africa access to a highly relevant security portfolio backed by the technical, commercial and enablement support to build meaningful opportunities around it. In a post-Mythos world, partners need security solutions that meet the demands of the AI era while enabling them to turn capability into packaged, scalable offerings that drive repeatable revenue.”