WeThinkCode amplifies tech education opportunities

From left: DG Murray Trust’s Bridget Hannah, Hessequa Municipality councillor Gerald Boezak, South Cape TVET College's Dr Tertia Terblanche, DHET’s David Modiba, WeThinkCode’s Nyari Samushongo, Hessequa Municipality ICT manager JM Kleinhans, and DG Murray Trust’s Smangaliso Mbili.

Software development academy WeThinkCode has partnered with South Cape TVET College to support a cohort of 30 students at the Hessequa Campus in Riversdale.

In a statement, the tech academy says the initiative is backed by the DG Murray Trust and the Caterpillar Foundation, and marks a critical step in its broader strategy to replicate its training model across SA.

“WeThinkCode has long been committed to making software engineering education accessible to all, and partnering with South Cape TVET College allows us to refine how we support students in rural settings,” says Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, director of public partnerships at WeThinkCode.

“This is more than just a standalone programme; it is a scalable blueprint for reaching youth in regions where tech education opportunities are scarce.”

According to the academy, the Riversdale cohort follows the same software engineering curriculum as other WeThinkCode students, earning an NQF Level 6 Occupational Certificate in software engineering.

The 18-month training curricula includes foundational software development skills, as well as specialised electives in areas such as mobile development, cloud computing, automation quality assurance, data engineering, distributed systems and blockchain.

“Our goal is to build a national network of tech talent that reaches beyond traditional urban centres,” says Gwatirisa. “By refining our approach at South Cape TVET College, we’re laying the groundwork for future collaborations that will bring software engineering training to more communities across South Africa.”

WeThinkCode and South Cape TVET College have committed to scaling the model, ensuring more students from rural areas gain the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

David Modiba, deputy director of the Department of Higher Education and Training TVET curriculum development, adds: “Our collaboration with WeThinkCode represents a transformative step in elevating South Cape TVET College’s curriculum to align with industry demands.

“By integrating cutting-edge software engineering training into our academic offerings, we’re not only enhancing educational pathways but actively equipping students with the skills needed to secure meaningful employment.

“This partnership opens doors for disadvantaged youth to access career opportunities that were once beyond reach, ensuring talent is nurtured, supported and placed into roles that drive South Africa’s digital future,” comments Modiba.

“Through this collaboration, we’ve learned invaluable lessons about engaging local communities, removing barriers to education and supporting students in a rural context,” notes Gwatirisa.

“Beyond education, this initiative is a catalyst for lasting change, proving that with the right partnerships, young people in rural areas can break barriers, seize new opportunities and shape South Africa’s tech landscape.”