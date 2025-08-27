WeThinkCode celebrates class of 2025 graduates

WeThinkCode celebrates the class of 2025.

WeThinkCode has celebrated the graduation of its 2025 class. The 361 students completed the programme across four campuses, with 189 in Johannesburg, 67 in Cape Town, 73 in Durban and 32 from CJC Parktown. The average pass rate was 79.52%.

This success follows on from last year, where 360 students graduated and 199 of these students reported having secured internships following their graduation.

Since 2016, WeThinkCode says it has graduated over 1 800 students.

The 2025 graduates were the first to complete newly introduced, industry aligned electives in cloud computing (Koedr and AWS), data engineering (Spatial Edge) and blockchain (Africa Blockchain Club), all funded through the Jobs Fund Initiative.

"We were thrilled to see the impact of these new learning tracks already taking shape. Our graduates left not only with technical fluency but also with first-hand exposure to cutting-edge tools and real-world innovation," said Kelebogile Motlhamme, operations director at WeThinkCode.

The class of 2025 included a cohort from Central Johannesburg TVET College. This was the second group to graduate from the TVET pilot programme, a collaborative initiative supported by Absa, the IDC and the Gauteng City Region Academy.

“The IDC is proud to support WeThinkCode in equipping unemployed youth with digital skills, advancing inclusive growth and job creation. By strengthening institutions like Central Johannesburg College, we’re helping bridge the digital divide and grow South Africa’s digital economy,” said Tshepo Ramodibe, head of corporate affairs at IDC.

MTN was the largest employer of this graduating group, taking on 40 students for internships, said WeThinkCode. Graduates remain available for placements, offering hiring partners a skilled and work-ready talent pool.

The class marked the final group to graduate with a National Qualification Framework (NQF) Level 5, as the programme transitions to an elevated NQF Level 6 from 2026, according to WeThinkCode.