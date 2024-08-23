WeThinkCode's 2024 class sets new benchmark

The 2024 WeThinkCode graduates during the recent graduation ceremony at the Cape Town Campus.

WeThinkCode recently celebrated the graduation of its 2024 cohort, marking a significant milestone in the organisation's history. This year's graduating class is the largest yet, with 360 students eligible to graduate, including a well-balanced demographic of 181 females and 179 males.

WeThinkCode, is a software development academy, equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the tech industry.

Out of the 360 graduates, 199 have already secured internships, with most extending beyond six months, highlighting the tech industry's high demand for WeThinkCode talent.

According to Kelebogile Motlhamme, operations director at WeThinkCode, the organisation has consistently achieved impressive outcomes with its students since its inception in 2016.

She says the inaugural 2016 cohort saw 106 students enrolled, with 93 graduating by 2018, achieving an 84% graduation rate and a 100% job placement rate. Meanwhile, the 2017 cohort maintained this success, with 119 out of 144 students graduating by 2019, resulting in an 83% graduation rate and 93% job placement. To date, a total of 1 468 students have completed the programme, with 86% placed into employment since.

"We are exceptionally proud of this cohort as they represent the largest graduating class in WeThinkCode’s history, showcasing the programme's growing impact and success in developing skilled software development talent," says Motlhamme.

WeThinkCode remains committed to developing tech innovators and providing work-ready software developers to the industry, she says, and partnerships are critical to the organisation’s success and impact. Leading hiring partners of the 2024 graduates include BBD, MTN, Naagaro, Vodacom, and ABSA.

To find out more about how you can hire Africa’s top tech talent, contact WeThinkCode at placements@wethinkcode.co.za.