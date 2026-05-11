We’ve been measuring voice all wrong.

I had a conversation recently with someone who proudly told me their contact centre had reduced call volumes by over 20%. It was framed as a win because it seems efficiency is up, which means pressure should be coming down and digital channels are doing their job. And sure, maybe this is then an immediate and clear win. But it raised a question I don’t think we ask often enough.

What actually improved? Because reducing calls doesn’t necessarily mean improving the experience. It just means fewer people chose to pick up the phone. And those are not the same thing.

We’ve made volume the enemy

For years, voice has been positioned as something to control. Something to contain. Something to reduce. Call volumes go up, and the assumption is that something has gone wrong. That customers are struggling. That systems have failed. That more needs to be automated.

So we build strategies around deflection. Push customers towards digital. Incentivise self-service. Measure success in fewer interactions. But in doing that, we’ve quietly turned volume into the enemy. And I’m not sure that’s always the right call. Because not all calls are created equal.

What we measure shapes what we build

If your primary metrics are call volume and handle time, your entire operation will optimise around those things. Shorter calls. Faster resolutions. Fewer interactions. On paper, it looks efficient. In reality, it often creates a very different experience.

Agents rush to close conversations instead of fully resolving them. Customers leave with partial answers. Issues resurface later, sometimes in more complex ways. And what gets counted as “one interaction” is often just the first in a series. We measure speed, but miss understanding. We measure volume, but miss value.

What’s missing from the conversation

There are things happening inside voice interactions that don’t show up on a dashboard.

Trust. Clarity. Confidence. The moment a customer stops second-guessing their decision. The moment they feel understood. The moment the conversation actually resolves what brought them there in the first place. Those are the outcomes that matter. But they’re rarely the ones being measured. And because they’re not measured, they’re not prioritised.

When voice is managed purely as a volume problem, the cost doesn’t disappear. It just moves. It shows up in repeat calls. In escalations. In complaints that could have been avoided. In customers who lose confidence but never explicitly say so. It shows up in agents who are expected to move faster, without being given the context to be more effective. And over time, it shows up in something harder to quantify: erosion of trust. Which, in industries like healthcare, is not a small thing.

There’s a difference between removing friction and removing interaction. One improves the experience. The other risks stripping out the very moment where clarity is built. Because when something matters, people don’t just want an answer. They want to feel certain about that answer. And certainty doesn’t come from speed alone.

So what should we be measuring?

This is where things get more interesting. Because the question isn’t whether voice should be optimised, of course it should. But optimised for what? Not just fewer calls but better calls.

Calls where the agent has full context. Calls where the customer doesn’t have to repeat themselves. Calls where the outcome is clear, complete and doesn’t need revisiting. In other words, interactions that actually resolve something. Not just close something.

Voice isn’t expensive. Mismanaged voice is

If agents are working without context, they will take longer. If customers are unclear, they will call again. If journeys are disconnected, conversations will stay reactive. And all of that gets labelled as “voice cost”. But it’s not the channel that’s expensive. It’s the way it’s been designed. So what do you actually do with this? Because this is where most organisations get stuck. It’s easy to agree that metrics need to change. It’s much harder to change what sits behind them. If you want better conversations, you have to enable them.

That means looking at what the agent actually sees when a call comes in. Whether they have access to the full journey, or just a snapshot. Whether they’re resolving in isolation, or guiding the next step with confidence. Because without context, even the best agent is limited. And without clarity, even a resolved call isn’t really resolved.

The organisations starting to shift this are focusing less on reducing voice and more on improving how it works. Connecting the systems behind the interaction. Giving agents the visibility to act in real-time. Designing conversations that move things forward, not just bring them to a temporary stop.

The question worth asking

So maybe the question isn’t how many calls you’re getting. Maybe it’s what those calls are actually achieving. Because once you start looking at it that way, the conversation changes. And so does what you measure. And so does what you build.

Smartz Solutions is an African-built, partner-led omnichannel contact centre platform provider. Smartz Solutions has helped organisations and partners deliver smarter, more connected customer engagement across voice, digital and self-service channels. With a focus on flexibility, integration and operational visibility, Smartz Solutions enables businesses to improve customer experience, strengthen contact centre performance and support more secure, scalable engagement journeys.