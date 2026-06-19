What happened to the metaverse?

Rennie Naidoo, Professor of Information Systems at the Wits School of Business Sciences.

A few years ago, the metaverse seemed unavoidable. Technology companies invested billions. Consultants forecasted trillions in economic value. Executives appointed metaverse leaders. Investors bought virtual land.

Analysts spoke confidently about a future in which work, entertainment, commerce and social interaction would merge into immersive digital worlds.

The metaverse was not presented as a possibility. It was presented as destiny. Today, the excitement has largely disappeared. AI has taken its place in conference presentations and boardroom discussions.

Many university labs and tech media companies that once promoted metaverse strategies have quietly moved on. The virtual future that seemed so close now feels oddly distant.

The usual explanation is that the technology was not mature enough. Headsets remained expensive. The graphics often disappointed. The user experience was cumbersome.

There is truth in this explanation. But it is also incomplete.

The metaverse was not simply a technological project. It was a bet on human behaviour. And that bet confused technical possibility with human desire.

A bet on human behaviour

For decades, the technology industry has viewed physical reality as a problem waiting to be solved. Distance creates friction. Buildings create costs. Travel consumes time.

Physical objects require manufacturing, logistics and maintenance. Digital systems appear to offer an elegant escape from these constraints.

This logic is seductive. If communication can be digitised, why not meetings? If meetings can be digitised, why not workplaces? If workplaces can be digitised, why not entire communities?

The metaverse emerged from this line of thinking. Thinking that the future of progress was the gradual replacement of physical experience with virtual experience.

The metaverse was not simply a technological project. It was a bet on human behaviour.

Yet history suggests that people do not always use technology as technologists expect.

The early internet was often described as a place that would make geography irrelevant. Distance would disappear. Location would no longer matter. Yet some of the world's most valuable property today sits in cities where people still choose to gather.

Digital communication expanded our options, but it did not eliminate the attraction of place. The same pattern emerged with the metaverse.

The assumption was that if virtual experiences became sufficiently realistic, people would naturally migrate toward them. But human beings rarely make choices based on efficiency alone.

The physical world strikes back

Three realities eventually collided with the metaverse vision.

The first was economics. Digital worlds may appear weightless, but they rest on physical infrastructure. Data centres consume electricity. Networks require investment. Devices must be designed, manufactured and distributed.

The metaverse was often marketed as a new digital frontier, yet every virtual interaction depended on a large and expensive physical foundation.

This remains true today. Behind every digital experience sits a physical system. Power grids, fibre networks, data centres and global supply chains remain as essential as the software they support.

The second reality was human behaviour. Technology companies frequently describe friction as something that should be eliminated. Yet not all friction is bad.

Travelling to meet a friend requires effort. Attending a concert requires planning. Visiting an office requires movement through physical space.

These activities contain inconvenience. They also contain meaning.

Part of what makes an experience valuable is that it requires our presence. Remove all friction and we may also remove some of the significance.

The metaverse often treated physical reality as an obstacle. It underestimated how much social life depends on place, movement and shared presence.

The third reality was attention. Every technological revolution competes for a finite resource. Human time.

The question was never whether virtual worlds could be built. The question was whether people wanted to spend hours inside them.

The answer arrived quickly. Far fewer people than anticipated chose to do so.

People continued using social media. They continued watching videos. They continued shopping online. They adopted technologies that fit naturally into existing routines.

What they largely rejected was the idea of living inside a headset.

The future people did not choose

This created an irony that is difficult to ignore.

While technology companies invested extraordinary sums attempting to build virtual worlds, organisations around the world were still struggling with more immediate challenges.

Reliable connectivity. Data quality. Cyber security. Digital skills. Process redesign.

The future attracted enormous attention while the foundations remained unfinished.

Perhaps this is the deeper lesson of the metaverse.

Technology forecasts often assume that progress follows the path of technical capability. If something becomes possible, it is assumed to be inevitable.

History suggests otherwise.

Human societies do not adopt technologies simply because they exist. They adopt technologies when those technologies align with economic realities, cultural preferences and everyday habits.

The metaverse struggled to satisfy this test at scale. Not because the engineers lacked talent. Not because the technology lacked sophistication.

It struggled because it was built around an assumption that people were eager to exchange physical presence for digital immersion. Many people were not.

This does not mean virtual reality has no future. It may prove enormously valuable in specialised fields such as training, engineering, healthcare and education. Useful technologies often survive after the hype surrounding them disappears.

But that is a different future from the one that was promised. The metaverse was supposed to become a new place for humanity to live. Instead, it became a reminder of something older and more enduring.

Technology expands what humans can do. It does not automatically diminish the importance of place, presence and human connection.

That lesson matters now, as AI absorbs the attention once given to the metaverse. AI is already proving more useful and more widely adopted. But the same caution applies. A technology can work impressively and still fail to prove why it matters.

The metaverse failed when imagination outran human need. AI may follow a different path, but it will still be judged by the same test. Not whether it can impress us, but whether it earns a lasting place in everyday life.

That is where technological futures are finally decided. Not in demos. Not in forecasts. But in the ordinary world where people decide what is worth keeping.