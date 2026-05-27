What is the difference between digital and electronic signatures? (Image: SigniFlow)

As organisations continue to digitise business processes, understanding the difference between digital and electronic signatures has become increasingly important. While the terms are often used interchangeably, they are not the same.

The distinction lies primarily in the underlying technology, security capabilities and intended use cases. Selecting the correct signing method can have significant implications for compliance, risk management and operational efficiency.

Electronic signatures provide a broad framework for capturing consent electronically, while digital signatures use cryptographic technology to deliver stronger authentication and document integrity controls.

For businesses operating in regulated or security-sensitive environments, understanding these differences is essential when designing trusted digital workflows.

Defining electronic signatures

An electronic signature, commonly referred to as an e-signature, includes a wide range of methods used to indicate agreement or approval electronically.

This may include:

Typing a name into a document.

Clicking an acceptance button.

Drawing a signature using a touchscreen.

Applying a scanned image of a handwritten signature.

Electronic signatures are legally recognised in many jurisdictions and are widely used because of their simplicity and flexibility. They support fast, efficient transactions across everyday business processes such as sales agreements, onboarding documentation and internal approvals.

However, while electronic signatures confirm that a signing action occurred, they do not always provide advanced identity verification or tamper-evident protections.

For many organisations, this level of assurance is sufficient. In more regulated or high-risk environments, additional security controls may be required.

Defining digital signatures

Digital signatures are a specialised category of electronic signature that use cryptographic technology to verify document authenticity and integrity.

They rely on public key infrastructure (PKI), which embeds an encrypted digital certificate into the document during the signing process. This certificate links the signer to the document and enables verification that the content has not been altered after signing.

Digital signatures provide stronger security assurances through:

Cryptographic validation

Certificate-based authentication

Tamper detection

Trusted time-stamping

Because of these capabilities, digital signatures are commonly used in regulated industries, legal agreements, government transactions and environments where compliance and evidentiary strength are critical.

Key differences between digital and electronic signatures

Technology

Digital signatures use cryptographic encryption and PKI-based certificates to secure and validate documents. Electronic signatures may use simpler methods such as typed names, scanned signatures or click-to-sign actions.

Security

Digital signatures provide advanced security controls including authentication, tamper detection and integrity validation. Electronic signatures generally focus on confirming intent and consent rather than delivering cryptographic assurance.

Legality

Both digital and electronic signatures are legally recognised in many countries. However, digital signatures are often better suited to meeting stricter regulatory and compliance requirements because of their enhanced security and auditability.

Use cases

Digital signatures are typically used for high-value or regulated transactions where security and legal defensibility are essential. Electronic signatures are more commonly used for routine business workflows that prioritise convenience and speed.

Why the difference matters

Choosing between digital and electronic signatures depends on the nature of the transaction, the level of risk involved and the organisation’s compliance obligations.

For lower-risk workflows, electronic signatures may provide the right balance of usability and efficiency. For transactions involving sensitive information, regulatory oversight or legal scrutiny, digital signatures offer stronger protection and greater evidentiary value.

Understanding the distinction enables organisations to align signing methods with operational and security requirements rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

SigniFlow’s flexible signing approach

Modern organisations often require both electronic and digital signatures across different workflows. This is where workflow flexibility becomes important.

SigniFlow’s workflow engine enables organisations to switch seamlessly between electronic and digital signatures based on business requirements. This allows businesses to apply the appropriate level of security and verification to each transaction without disrupting operational efficiency.

Whether prioritising convenience, compliance or enhanced authentication, organisations can adapt signing processes to meet evolving operational and regulatory demands.

Conclusion

The difference between digital and electronic signatures extends beyond terminology. It reflects different levels of security, authentication and governance within digital transactions.

As businesses continue to modernise workflows, selecting the correct signing method becomes increasingly important for balancing efficiency, compliance and trust.

Electronic signatures provide speed and accessibility for everyday transactions, while digital signatures deliver stronger security and evidentiary assurance for high-risk or regulated environments.

By understanding these distinctions and implementing the right solution for each use case, organisations can build digital workflows that are both efficient and secure.