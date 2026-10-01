Why AI-ready organisations still choose the wrong use case

The same starting point leads to different outcomes, depending on which use case comes first.

Sponsorship is in place, the data is workable and governance holds up under scrutiny, and still the wrong use case gets chosen first.

Readiness, it turns out, is not the same as direction. An organisation can already qualify for AI and still choose the wrong use case. That choice is one of the quieter reasons AI investments stall even once the foundations are in place.

How the wrong AI starting point gets picked

The same four patterns explain most of the poor starts:

The loudest stakeholder in the room wins the use case, whether or not their problem is the organisation's biggest one.

The easiest use case to demonstrate gets chosen over the one that matters, because a strong demo buys short-term credibility.

The most visible pain point gets prioritised, even when solving it barely moves the business.

A competitor's AI announcement triggers a matching move, without checking whether that use case fits this organisation's data, process or governance reality.

Each of these reasons is understandable on its own terms. None of them are a substitute for evidence.

The lens that gets it right

A use case earns its place at the top of the list when four factors are weighed together:

Whether it moves a business outcome that leadership already cares about.

Whether the data and technical foundation already exists, or still needs to be built.

The governance exposure if it goes wrong, and who owns that risk.

Whether the people who touch it daily will adopt it, given how work happens today.

Strength in one area does not offset weakness in another. A use case with a compelling business case and unreliable data is not ready. A use case with clean data and no realistic path to adoption is not ready either.

Where AI Solved fits

AI Solved, JustSolve's front-door engagement for AI-led Intelligent Transformation journeys, shortlists use cases with this lens before an organisation commits budget and credibility to the wrong starting point. The process narrows the field to up to three high-value use cases, each weighed against business outcome, feasibility, governance risk and adoption reality. Each shortlisted use case also has to earn its place by answering:

Why it matters more than the alternatives on the table.

Why now is the right moment for it.

What has to be true operationally before it can move into build.

A use case that cannot answer all three does not make the list, however much enthusiasm sits behind it.

QSURE, a financial services client, faced a similar challenge. A broad list of AI opportunities was competing for attention with no defensible way to choose between them. AI Solved's readiness assessment and cross-functional scoring narrowed that list to three use cases, each with a named owner.

"The engagement helped us assess our readiness, identify practical use cases and prioritise opportunities in a way that balanced business value, operational feasibility, governance and risk," says Ian du Toit, Chief Operations Officer of QSURE. "It provided a clear, evidence-based starting point for our AI journey and helped us move from broad ideas to a focused, executable roadmap."

Readiness and use case selection are two different decisions. An organisation that treats them as one is exposed at exactly the point that decides whether the investment pays off.

Book a fit conversation with the JustSolve team to get the first use case right and turn readiness into an AI investment that scales.