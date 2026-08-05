Why every South African deserves a health record that belongs to them

A single, complete health record matters.

I'm sitting in a specialist's waiting room, phone open to a WhatsApp thread from 18 months ago, trying to remember what I actually came in to say. The medication that keeps my body from attacking itself is the same medication that makes it hard to hold onto the details a doctor needs from me right now. I know something has changed. I just can't, in this moment, tell you exactly what.

If that scene means nothing to you, it means everything to someone in your life. Ask any South African woman who her family's health record keeper is, and she won't need to think about it. It's her, and it was her mother before that.

She's the one who remembers which child is allergic to what, which grandparent takes their tablets morning versus night, which doctor said what 18 months ago. She holds it because someone has to. Research backs this up: across a wide range of family structures, South African women end up as the primary caregivers of children, even when they are not the biological mother. Extend that to ageing parents and a partner's chronic illness, and it's clear how much women quietly carry, unpaid, unwritten and undocumented anywhere official.

I know this because I am one of them. I am a wife, a mother, a daughter and a loved one, born in Pietermaritzburg, raised in Johannesburg, and for most of my life the person in my family who remembered the details nobody else thought to write down.

When the record keeper becomes the patient

A few years ago, my own body forced a different question on me. I was diagnosed with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren's syndrome, three autoimmune conditions that share a frustrating trait: they take a long time to name correctly, an average of 4.5 years globally, during which most patients see roughly four different doctors. I don't share that number to alarm anyone. I share it because it explains exactly why a single, complete health record matters so much, and why I built one.

Here's what almost nobody tells you about living with an autoimmune illness: the disease is only half of it. The medication that controls it can dull your memory and your ability to think clearly, right when you most need to sit across from a specialist and explain precisely what's changed. I would arrive at appointments unable to reconstruct my own last few weeks with any confidence. I couldn't run anymore, couldn't get to gym, and I was doing all of this as a single parent, quietly terrified about who would be there for my children if things went badly. Around that same period, my grandmother was diagnosed with dementia, and I watched, up close, what happens when the person who is supposed to hold their own story simply can't hold it anymore.

Your health record should answer to you, not to whichever building it happens to sit in.

I've also lost people along the way, more than I'd like to count, and with more than one of them I've sat afterward with the same unanswerable question: if a doctor somewhere had seen the whole picture instead of a fragment of it, would it have gone differently? I will never know. But that question is the one that turned a private frustration into a company.

A record that travels with the patient, not the filing cabinet

Your body doesn't work in silos, even though South African healthcare often forces it to. A rheumatologist sees one slice of you, a GP another, and a specialist further away sees none of it unless you can carry your entire history there yourself, from memory, mid-flare, on medication that isn't making that easy.

That is the problem Medi Diary solves. I've written before about what a unified health record looks like in practice and why the platform is built for South Africa's NHI era. It's a single, patient-owned record that travels with you, so any doctor you consult sees your full history and your personal baseline in one place. Once a doctor knows what "normal" looks like for your body, a rising marker or a recurring symptom means something. Without that baseline, it's just noise.

It also carries features that came directly out of lived experience rather than a product roadmap: an SOS function so a next of kin can be reached the moment something goes wrong, not after; caregiver access for families managing an ageing parent or a partner with a chronic illness; and access that can extend to children too, because when a parent is unwell, children are so often left standing in a corridor with no information and no way to help.

Custodianship, not just convenience

South Africa's data protection law, POPIA, already tells us something worth applying properly to healthcare: people are meant to be the custodians of their own information, not a hospital, a filing room or whichever system a clinic used the year they treated you. That principle only becomes more relevant as the country works through what the NHI will eventually look like. This Women's Month, women are already doing that resilience work, holding their families' health information together, quietly and without recognition. What's missing isn't the effort. It's a proper tool for it.

Join us

I built Medi Diary because I needed it and it didn't exist. If any part of my story sounds like yours, whether you're the record keeper, living with a chronic condition, or both, I would like you to be part of what comes next, and if you're thinking of the specific woman in your own life who holds it all together, tell her. She's carrying more than anyone around her probably realises.

Join the Medi Diary waitlist at www.medidiary.tech. Your record should be yours.