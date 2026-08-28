Why people hate repeating themselves: The psychology of contact centres.

There are few phrases in customer service that can change the emotional temperature of a conversation as quickly as: “Can you explain the issue again?”

It sounds harmless and sometimes it is even necessary. Yet for the customer, the request can feel like far more than a repetition of facts. It can feel like proof that the first conversation disappeared the moment it ended.

This is what makes repetition such an important part of contact centre psychology. Customers are not frustrated simply because they have to speak for another minute. They are frustrated because human communication carries an expectation of continuity. We speak, the other person remembers, and the conversation moves forward. When that sequence breaks, the interaction begins to feel less like a conversation and more like a reset.

A customer cannot simply press replay on what they said earlier. They have to reconstruct the experience. They must remember when the problem began, decide which details still matter, recall what the previous agent told them and explain the issue clearly enough for a new person to understand. They may be doing all of this while checking e-mails, searching for reference numbers or trying to manage the anxiety created by the problem itself.

Psychologists describe this kind of mental demand as cognitive load. It is the amount of information the mind must hold and process at a given time. When someone is calm, the burden may be manageable. When they are already angry, worried or confused, even a simple request can feel exhausting. This is why repetition is not merely inconvenient. It transfers the organisation’s missing information back onto the customer. The system has forgotten, so the customer must become its memory.

There is also a relational layer to the frustration. Human beings use memory as evidence of attention. When someone remembers what we said, we tend to interpret that as a sign that they listened. When they respond in a way that reflects our previous words, we feel understood. When none of that context remains, the absence can feel personal, even when the real cause is technical.

A customer may not consciously think: “This organisation has failed to preserve interaction data across channels.” They are more likely to think: “Nobody listened to me.” That distinction matters. The operational failure is a missing record but the psychological experience is missing recognition.

Research on perceived listening has repeatedly connected the feeling of being heard with stronger relationship quality. In customer service, listening is therefore not demonstrated only through empathy statements or polite language. It is demonstrated through memory. A business shows that it listened when the next interaction begins with an understanding of what has already happened.

The customer is not only asking whether the information reached the organisation. They are asking whether what they said mattered. Repetition also removes the feeling of progress. Conversations normally build. One answer creates the basis for the next. Each exchange should take both people closer to an outcome.

When a customer is transferred and asked to begin again, the journey appears to reverse. They are no longer simply dealing with the original problem. They are now dealing with the unsettling sense that nothing has moved. This is particularly important because people cope better with difficulty when progress is visible. A complicated process can still feel manageable when the next step is clear. A delay can feel tolerable when the customer knows what is happening. Even an unresolved issue can feel under control when someone has taken ownership of it.

Repetition removes that sense of movement. The frustration is therefore not only: “I have already said this.” It becomes: “I am still at the beginning.”

That is why repeat contact can feel more emotionally charged than the original interaction. Customers rarely repeat themselves from a neutral position. They usually arrive at the second conversation after a delay, a transfer, a failed promise or an unresolved complaint.

The original emotion is still present. Retelling the story can reactivate it. A customer explaining a failed payment is not only recalling facts. They may be returning to the fear that money has gone missing. Someone describing a cancelled service may be reliving the disruption it caused. Someone repeating a complaint may also be confronting the fact that the organisation still does not appear to understand.

The second explanation carries the first emotion and adds another layer to it. Research examining customer-service interactions has found that repeat calls can be associated with greater hostility from both customers and service providers, with consequences for the quality of the interaction. This helps explain why a customer who sounded frustrated during the first conversation may sound angry during the second.

The second agent is not meeting the customer at the beginning of the problem. They are meeting them after the problem has accumulated a history. This is also the moment when the customer begins to see the organisation behind the conversation. Most customers do not think in departments. They do not naturally separate the contact centre, finance team, chatbot, complaints desk and back office into individual worlds. They experience one company.

When they are forced to carry information between those worlds, the company’s internal fragmentation becomes visible. The customer may begin to infer that the teams do not communicate, that nobody owns the issue or that the system cannot see the full journey. They may feel that they have become responsible for connecting departments that should already be connected.

This is why repetition is not merely a communication problem. It is an operational signal. It reveals where context has been lost, where handovers are incomplete and where the organisation’s structure has become the customer’s burden.

The scale of this frustration is significant. Zendesk’s CX Trends 2026 research found that 81% of customers wanted agents to continue a conversation without backtracking, while 74% said they were frustrated when required to repeat information. A further 67% expected support to adapt based on previous interactions.

The expectation is clear. Customers increasingly believe that conversations should be remembered. A good handover therefore feels psychologically different from a poor one.

“Can you explain the issue again?” tells the customer that the burden of context still belongs to them.

“I can see you contacted us yesterday about the failed payment. You were told the account would be reviewed. Let me pick that up from here,” communicates something entirely different.

The second response demonstrates continuity before a solution has even been offered. It signals that the organisation has retained the story, that the next interaction is connected to the first and that the customer is moving forward. That is what a good handover should do. It should transfer more than a call, ticket or reference number. It should transfer understanding.

When the next agent receives the history of the interaction, the reason for contact, the previous actions and the current emotional context, the customer no longer has to rebuild the conversation from the beginning. The organisation carries its own memory.

That is the deeper lesson behind one of the most common frustrations in customer experience. People do not hate repeating themselves simply because it takes time. They hate it because repetition increases mental effort, undermines the feeling of being heard, removes progress and forces them to carry the consequences of disconnected systems.

The customer should never have to become the bridge between a business’s channels, teams and technology.