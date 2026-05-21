Why service desks are failing in large organisations

Manqoba Masina, Operations Manager at Nkgwete IT Solutions.

In most enterprises, the service desk is positioned as the frontline of IT support – the point where users and technology meet – where issues are expected to be resolved quickly, efficiently and consistently.

Tickets are logged, prioritised and tracked. Performance is measured against clearly defined service levels. Reports provide visibility and a sense of operational control. Yet, despite this structure, many service desks underperform in the one area that matters most – the actual experience of the user.

This disconnect doesn’t always show up in dashboards or reports. Instead, it reveals itself in repeated issues and user frustration, in workarounds that sit outside formal processes and, ultimately, in the slow erosion of productivity across the organisation.

The challenge is not that service desks are unnecessary or ineffective by design. It is that many of them are still built around assumptions that no longer hold true in modern enterprise environments.

When performance metrics miss the point

In large organisations, service desk performance is often defined by metrics such as ticket volumes, resolution times and first-call resolution rates. While these indicators are useful, they can create a misleading picture of success when viewed in isolation.

A ticket being closed does not necessarily mean the user is fully operational again. A quick resolution does not always reflect the complexity or impact of the issue being experienced.

A user may technically receive support, yet still lose hours of productivity repeating information across multiple interactions, waiting for escalations or relying on temporary workarounds that never address the root cause.

Designed for a simpler world

The traditional service desk model was developed for a far more predictable environment – one where users worked from fixed locations, systems were relatively standardised and support channels were limited.

That world no longer exists.

Today’s enterprise environments are defined by complexity. Employees move continuously between offices, homes, client sites and mobile environments, often expecting the same seamless experience they receive from consumer technology in their personal lives. Users operate across multiple networks and devices. Legacy systems coexist with modern cloud platforms. Technology evolves rapidly, while expectations of speed, accessibility and responsiveness continue to rise.

Despite this, many service desks are still structured around linear processes that struggle to accommodate this level of variation. The result is not always dramatic failure, but rather a steady accumulation of friction: tickets routed incorrectly, incomplete information, repeated escalations and longer resolution times. At scale, these inefficiencies compound and begin to impact the organisation.

The gap between systems and people

Another critical issue lies in the gap between how service desks are designed and how people actually interact with technology.

Users are not uniform. Levels of digital literacy vary widely, as do communication preferences and expectations of support. Some users are comfortable navigating complex systems independently, while others require more guidance, reassurance and direct engagement.

Yet many service desk models still assume a standardised user journey, often centred on a single channel or rigid support process.

Modern service environments require a far more adaptive approach – one that recognises that users engage differently and need to be supported accordingly. This is why multi-channel support has become increasingly important, enabling users to seek help through platforms that feel natural to them, whether that is chat, e-mail, WhatsApp or direct interaction with an agent.

When this flexibility is absent, users do not simply comply – they find alternative ways to get things done, often bypassing formal IT structures altogether.

Knowledge that doesn’t scale

In many organisations, service quality is heavily dependent on the experience and expertise of individual agents. While seasoned engineers may resolve issues quickly, newer team members often require more time and support.

This creates inconsistency, particularly in large environments where scale demands predictability.

Without a structured approach to knowledge management – where solutions are documented, shared and continuously refined – service desks struggle to maintain consistent standards. Knowledge becomes fragmented and, over time, the organisation becomes increasingly reliant on individuals rather than systems.

Moving beyond reactive support

The modern service desk cannot operate as a passive repair function waiting for disruption to occur. It needs to become an active layer of operational enablement – one that reduces friction before users experience downtime and one that enables employees to resolve common issues faster and more independently.

This includes reducing repetitive incidents through automation, improving visibility across disconnected systems and creating more integrated support environments that eliminate unnecessary friction for both users and engineers.

These capabilities do not replace the service desk. Instead, they allow support teams to focus on higher-value, more complex interactions where human expertise is most needed.

Rethinking the role of the service desk

The reality is that service desks are not failing because they are irrelevant. They are failing because they have not kept pace with the environments they are expected to support.

In large organisations, the service desk must evolve beyond being a transactional function focused on ticket resolution. It needs to become a central enabler of productivity – one that is integrated into the broader IT ecosystem and aligned with business outcomes.

This shift requires more than incremental improvement. It requires a fundamental rethink of how service desks are designed, measured and experienced.

A question of impact

The organisations getting service desks right are no longer treating them as reactive support functions sitting on the edge of the business. They are redesigning them as operational enablement centres – tightly integrated into the broader technology ecosystem, powered by better visibility, stronger knowledge management and far more proactive support models.

Achieving this requires integrated systems that eliminate fragmented information, knowledge frameworks that scale beyond individual engineers and self-service capabilities that allow users to resolve common issues faster and more independently. It also requires a shift away from measuring support teams purely on ticket activity and towards measuring their ability to restore productivity and improve user experience.

In large organisations, where thousands of employees depend on technology every minute of the day, even marginal improvements in support efficiency can translate into significant operational gains.

To learn how a modern, proactive service desk can reduce downtime, improve productivity and create measurable operational impact across your organisation, speak to Nkgwete IT Solutions.