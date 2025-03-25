Why smart surveillance, AI are essential to SA’s digital transformation

Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training, MEA, Axis Communications.

Smart surveillance and AI can give impetus to SA’s digital transformation process, and although budgets are constrained, there is a clear opportunity for government to leverage the technology to support its ICT and telecommunications objectives.

This is according to Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training, MEA at network solutions provider Axis Communications.

Opperman believes smart surveillance and AI support digital transformation by enhancing security, providing real-time insights, operational efficiency, service delivery and data-driven decision-making.

This is particularly relevant given Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA 2025 address in which he underlined several technology priorities, including broadcasting digital migration, ICT policy overhaul, the national AI strategy and Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

With SA focusing on digital transformation despite economic pressures, smart technologies must be cost-effective, scalable and future proof, says Opperman.

Africa’s largest economy has work to do to keep up with the rapid implementation of smart city technology among counterparts on the continent, with inconsistency and shortage of digital skills two prominent challenges.

“South Africa has made notable progress in smart city development, with initiatives focused on public safety, traffic management and infrastructure optimisation. However, implementation remains inconsistent across regions due to budget constraints and the need for greater collaboration between public and private sectors,” Opperman adds.

GenAI-driven digital transformation

AI and GenAI’s impact on industries is common knowledge, but these emerging technologies also play a critical role in supporting digital transformation within businesses, across virtually any industry or sector.

Opperman says AI enables predictive analytics, enhances cyber security and streamlines operational workflows. For surveillance, AI-powered solutions provide proactive security by identifying threats in real-time, reducing false alarms and optimising resource allocation.

These technologies not only improve safety, but also support business resilience by enabling data-driven decisions and long-term operational efficiency, Opperman continues.

“The adoption of smart infrastructure in South Africa is increasing, particularly in sectors such as retail, logistics, critical infrastructure and public safety. It cannot be clearer that cost-effective, high-value solutions are essential for long-term sustainability,” he adds.

Opperman says a key consideration in SA’s digital transformation journey is the importance of cyber security, interoperability and sustainability in technology investments.

“Organisations must prioritise solutions that not only address immediate challenges but also offer long-term value, adaptability and compliance with evolving regulations,” he explains.