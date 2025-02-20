WigWag aims to ease payments for e-commerce players

WigWag rebrands as Stitch Express to serve e-commerce businesses.

Online payments solution WigWag is coming back under the Stitch umbrella, rebranding to become Stitch Express.

According to a statement, Stitch Express will serve businesses that operate on e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Webflow and Squarespace, to integrate online payments.

“Stitch Express has been designed with the specific needs of e-commerce merchants in mind,” says Danielle Laity, Stitch head of product and Stitch Express lead.

“It combines what we learned and developed at WigWag with the deep expertise, technical reliability and fast-paced growth of the Stitch platform to bring both worlds closer together.”

Stitch is South African-based application programming interface fintech firm launched in February 2021, with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and Lagos, Nigeria.

WigWag initially spun out from Stitch in September 2023 for the team to better understand how to serve merchants of all sizes that wish to accept payments online, while Stitch remained focused on meeting the payments requirements of large enterprise merchants.

In just over a year, WigWag’s client base has grown and the team has developed a suite of payment solutions that specifically meet the needs of e-commerce businesses of all sizes, notes the statement.

Stitch Express enables customisable payments plugins, a mix of high-converting payment methods, payment links, a WhatsApp commerce chatbot, as well as on-platform, automated refunds.

Payment methods include card payments, Apple and Google Pay, Capitec Pay, buy-now-pay-later and more to be added soon, says the statement.

“We are excited about WigWag’s transition to Stitch Express and look forward to continuing our partnership,” says Jess Admur, CRM manager at Stitch Express client Lelive.