Winners of BCX Digital Innovation Awards revealed

The BCX Digital Innovation Awards recognise innovation across SMEs, corporates and the public sector.

The office of the Information Regulator, Standard Bank and Old Mutual were named among the winners of the 2024 BCX Digital Innovation Awards.

The winners were announced at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, held this week.

Launched in 2019, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards were created as a platform to recognise digital innovation excellence in SA. The awards recognise organisations that are driving digital transformation, leveraging technology to promote growth, improve operations and create a positive impact on their communities.

The awards straddle three sectors − including SMEs, corporates and the public sector − demonstrating the diverse applications of technology developed in SA.

The winners were selected from a pool of submissions demonstrating cutting-edge digital solutions and their measurable impact on business performance, customer experience and overall organisational transformation.

According to BCX, the winners’ success stories serve as a testament to the growing importance of digital innovation in today’s business world.

“We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these visionary organisations that are at the forefront of digital transformation,” said Siyabulela Mpahlwa, CIO of BCX.

“The 2024 BCX Digital Innovation Awards reflect how deeply innovation has been ingrained in the fabric of business strategy and how crucial it is to South Africa’s future growth and global competitiveness.

‘The success of these companies reinforces the importance of investing in digital innovation, not just for operational efficiency, but for long-term business sustainability.”

The BCX Digital Innovation Award winners are:

SME sector:

Best overall: Stride IT Business Solutions: Developed the South African Music Performance Rights Associate Connect platform to address critical challenges in the local music industry, including inefficiencies in royalty management, lack of transparency and outdated data handling processes.

Best in society and sustainability: National Graduate Employment Solutions: An NGO that developed a platform to assist graduates in applying for jobs.

Best in technology: Future Forex: The largest crypto arbitrage company on the African continent. Offering an online forex platform for clients to invest in crypto-currencies.

Public sector:

Best overall: City of Cape Town: Developed a digital wayleave management system.

Best in society: Information Regulator: Created an online platform to automate processes and capture information, which previously had to be done manually.

Corporate sector:

Best overall: Standard Bank: Developed a fleet management card system to address challenges of fraud and cross-border payment.

Best in society and sustainability: Old Mutual: Developed Moneyversity, an online platform to address the need for quality financial education through a platform that is intuitive and provides content suitable for adults and children.

Best in technology: Old Mutual Corporate: Built a multi-faceted platform that acts as a one-stop shop for SMEs, with practical solutions to business administrative tasks.