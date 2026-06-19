Wired4Women award winner Natasha Oosthuizen on overcoming ICT channel challenges

Natasha Oosthuizen, GM of sales at Tarsus Distribution, won the 2026 Wired4Women Channel Achiever Award.

The ICT channel has always been a tough environment for doing business.

Natasha Oosthuizen, GM of sales at Tarsus Distribution, says the pressure now comes from several fronts: profit margins are tightening, vendor ecosystems are growing more complex and global disruptions continue to have significant knock-on effects.

This means longer lead times and higher costs.

“There are also gaps due to supply constraints, which makes it tough for partners to plan with confidence,” she says. “For me, it always comes back to keeping it simple and focusing on what we can control. We try to run smarter, make it easier for partners to engage with us and our vendors, and really help them shift towards more solution-led conversations.”

People and partnerships are what make the difference in this notoriously cut-throat business.

“I’ve always believed that if you empower people, create accountability and give teams space to grow, the results follow. That balance between performance and genuinely supporting people – both internally and across our partner network – is something I value deeply.”

The skills shortage in the industry is persistent, and she feels strongly about the need to address it. “If we don’t invest in building capability in areas like cloud , cyber security and AI, we limit growth for everyone. So we’re very deliberate about enabling our partners and creating those opportunities.”

The Wired4Women Channel Achiever Award was presented to Natasha Oosthuizen by ITWeb CEO Ivan Regasek.

Recognising women in SA’s tech

Oosthuizen was one of 14 winners of the 2026 Wired4Women Awards.

The Channel Achiever of the Year category recognises excellence in ICT channel development, outstanding sales performance and sustained growth.

Oosthuizen was selected from a shortlist of five finalists, with the other contenders being Liza Nolte, new business development manager at AfriGIS; Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa; Ronelle Naidoo, chief sales officer at Mint Group; and Shalini Boodhooa, senior manager of alliances and partnerships at MTN.

Oosthuizen described the awards programme as both humbling and energising, and a reminder of how important it is to keep creating opportunities for more women to step into tech spaces.

“The more we connect and uplift each other, the more confident the next generation will be to step forward,” she added.