Wired4Women Awards finalists announced

The wait is over – the shortlists for the recently-launched Wired4Women Awards have been selected.

The initiative of the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with Telkom and ITWeb Brainstorm, aims to recognise the achievements of women working in the South African tech sector and pay it forward, opening doors for future generations.

The inaugural awards programme includes 11 categories, focusing on excellence across a wide range of roles, from top execs and trailblazers, to mentors, entrepreneurs, rising stars and students.

The call for nominations received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of submissions reflecting female contributions across the diverse roles in tech.

The shortlist selection is the first stage of a rigorous judging process. Based on the nominations, the judging panel, comprised of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, and respected industry figures and academics, selected the finalists. The winners will be determined through interviews with the finalists and additional research.

Here are the finalists for the 2024 Wired4Women Awards:

Leader of the Year:

Andisa Liba, chief people officer/co-founder, Floatpays/Women's Tech Connection

Aveena Mothila, CIO, Engen

Lillian Barnard, president, Microsoft Africa

Louise Taute, managing director, Westcon-Comstor

Nadira Naidoo, CIO, Discovery Vitality

Rashika Ramlal, public sector country manager and executive director, AWS

Sarah Blignaut, business area head: digital solutions and services, SARS

Sylvia Sathekge, chief information officer, SNG Grand Thornton

Top Tech Entrepreneur:

Kimberley Taylor, owner/director, loop.co.za

Bertha Kgokong, founder, Entrepreneur Tati Software, MobileGPT, Skhokho

Gabi Immelman, CEO, Mindjoy

Doreen Mokoena, CEO/CISO, Cybersec Clinique

Top Tech Innovator:

Baratang Miya, founder and CEO, Girlhype Women Who Code

Deidre Wolmarans, owner and founder, The Design and Digital Studio

Jessica Hawkey, managing director, redAcademy

Tech for Good:

Andisa Liba, co-founder, Women's Tech Connection

Leonora Tima, CEO, Kwanele

Queen Ndlovu, CEO, QP Drone Tech

IT Business Development Executive:

Lorna Hardie, senior director, VMware Sub-Saharan Africa

Liza Nolte, head, Global Demand Gen inQuba

Noluthando Pama, general manager and employer trustee member, MTN

Smangele Nkosi, GM/country leader, Cisco South Africa

Sue Nesbitt, sales director for RSA and Africa, Mimecast

Rising Star in Security:

Alisha Sarabjeeth, head of information security, Mr Price Group

Thuli Mkhwanazi, junior researcher, CSIR

Tshego Gaetsewe, chief information security officer, Sage

Rising Star in Cloud:

Jessica Harvey, business unit manager, Tarsus Digital On Demand

Lauren Wortmann, VP: applications and cloud, Dimension Data

Taryn de Bruin, head of infrastructure and cloud, Mr Price Group

Rising Star in Coding:

Matshepo Soto, software engineer, Crafter's Tech Studio

Precious Mamotingoe Lesupi, data scientist, The Third Republic

Tsholofelo Nkosi, software engineer intern, MTN (Software Solutions)

Top Tech Student:

Bontle Moloi, IT student, Tshwane University of Technology

Kim Small, student, University of Western Cape

Oyena Mahlasela, Master’s student, CSIR

Roslyn Tait, Master’s student, Nelson Mandela University

Mentor of the Year:

Emmah Mphahlele, founder and director, Kids Innovate Africa

Faith Sithole, lead: data science and analytics, Sasfin Bank

Faith Burn, chief information officer, Eskom

Fazlyn Petersen, senior lecturer, University of the Western Cape

Mmabatho Mabotja, process engineer, Absa

Nadia Veeran-Patel, head: information security, LRMG

Nirvani Dhevcharren, CIO, platforms and operations, TFG (The Foschini Group)

Sarah Blignaut, business area head: digital solutions and services, SARS

Zandi Mbele, chairman and CEO, ETS Group

Trailblazer:

Carike Botha, senior developer and consultant, iSolve

Faith Burn, CIO, Eskom

Lillian Barnard, president, Microsoft Africa

Louise Taute, managing director, Westcon-Comstor

Sandika Daya, senior manager: IT governance, risk and compliance, MultiChoice

Siddika Osman, chief executive officer, Nkgwete IT Solutions

Tebogo Makgatho, CEO, Netcampus

Unathi Mtya, group chief information and digital officer, African Bank

Zandile Mkhwanazi, co-founder and CEO, GirlCode

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Banquet on 22 May at The Venue, Houghton Hotel, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg.