Wired4Women Awards winner Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi: Technology as a tool for impact

Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi, software engineer at Sanlam Fintech, is one of the 13 winners of the 2026 Wired4Women Awards.

Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi, software engineer at Sanlam Fintech, believes technology must serve people and align innovation with real human needs.

Mbuyazi won the Wired4Women 2026 Rising Star in Coding and Software Development Award, which recognises young professionals demonstrating strong technical growth, coding excellence and early leadership in software engineering.

Launched in 2024 by ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Forum, the awards recognise women making an impact across the tech sector – from students to entrepreneurs and C-level executives. Mbuyazi said the recognition reinforces the role of young African technologists in shaping the future. “This win validates my work and challenges me to think bigger. It strengthens my commitment to using technology as a tool for impact – not just innovation, but empowerment.”

She described her participation in the Wired4Women Awards as both inspiring and grounding, broadening her perspective beyond traditional engineering to include policy , creativity and community impact.

Strong field of finalists

The Rising Star: Coding and Software Development category attracted a high calibre of entries this year. Mbuyazi was selected from a shortlist of six finalists, with the other contenders also recognised:

• Amore Chipps, junior developer: IT, SARS

• Ashleigh Mabaire, software developer advocate, Shesha

• Meinka Singh, junior developer, Discovery

• Nonhlanhla Zwane, cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure

• Tshilidzi Tshitereke, junior software developer, Kazang

Judging criteria included ongoing learning and professional development, a proven track record of delivering high-quality software and solving complex challenges, and clear long-term career ambitions. Winners were announced at a gala event on 16 April.

See also Wired4Women 2026 winners to be revealed on 16 April

Tiyana Ngwonyana, COO of Geekulcha, which sponsored this award, said the Wired4Women Awards spotlight the depth of female tech talent. “Gender disparities remain, but we are seeing meaningful progress, particularly in data science. Interest among young women in fields such as cyber security is also accelerating.

“It is encouraging to see more women actively investing in their skills and building careers in technology.”