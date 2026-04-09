Wired4Women 2026 winners to be revealed on 16 April

Out of over 60 shortlisted candidates, the winners of 13 award categories will be announced.

There’s only a week left until the much-awaited 2026 Wired4Women Awards programme reaches its conclusion – the announcement of winners at a gala ceremony on Thursday, 16 April.

This initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom as lead sponsor, is now in its third year and recognises the trailblazing women transforming the South African ICT industry, from top-level leaders, founders and innovators, to rising stars and those excelling in using tech for the greater good.

“The Wired4Women Awards have become so much more than a recognition programme; they have become a catalyst for visibility, affirmation and systemic change in South Africa’s technology sector,” says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chairperson of Wired4Women.

“What continues to inspire us as an advisory board is the profound ripple effect these awards create. Our past finalists and winners have gone on to expand their influence, lead transformative programmes, champion inclusion within their organisations, mentor the next generation and redefine what leadership looks like across the technology ecosystem.”

The 2026 awards attracted hundreds of nominations across 13 categories, reflecting the scale and diversity of female talent in the sector.

The multi-stage adjudication process is conducted by a carefully selected judging panel, which includes Wired4Women Forum board members, ITWeb senior editors, past Wired4Women Award winners, academics and industry experts. All the shortlisted candidates were interviewed as part of the final round of judging, after which winners will be selected.

2026 Wired4Women Awards finalists

The finalists across the 13 award categories, listed in alphabetical order by first name, are:

Trailblazing Career in ICT

Elmarie Biermann – director and founder, Cyber Security Institute

Portia Matsena – divisional executive: hyper automation, Nedbank

Stella Bvuma – director of school of consumer intelligence and information systems, University of Johannesburg

Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

The Trailblazing Career in ICT award category is sponsored by Vodacom Business.

CIO of the Year

Hanlie de Bod-Leaf – CIO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Kim Sim – CIO, Mr Price Group

Mandi Scott – CIO: digital, data and e-commerce, Standard Bank Group

Pragashani Reddy – business banking exco: executive director: digital, Absa

Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

Tsebeletso Mashau – CIO: Africa regions, Standard Bank South Africa

The CIO of the Year award category is sponsored by Telkom.

CISO of the Year

Celia Mantshiyane – group CISO, FirstRand

Dr Xolile Sibande – senior manager: information and cyber security, Auditor-General South Africa

Ritasha Kalidas – head of cyber security, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Siphokazi Novukuza – cyber security director, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Thoriso Mashaba – governance and IT security lead, Exxaro

The CISO of the Year award category is sponsored by BCX.

Tech Business Leader

Audrey Mothupi-Palmstierna – CEO, SystemicLogic Group

Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Siddika Osman – CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions

Thirusha Chetty – MD and CTO, SYNAQ

Videsha Proothveerajh – director for enterprise at Vodacom SA

The Tech Business Leaderaward category is sponsored by Cisco.

Channel Achiever of the Year

Liza Nolte – new business development manager, AfriGIS

Louise Taute – managing director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa

Natasha Oosthuizen – general manager sales, Tarsus Distribution

Ronelle Naidoo – chief sales officer, Mint Group

Shalini Boodhooa – senior manager: alliances and partnerships, MTN

Mentor of the Year

Kgopotso Magoro – director: learning and innovation, National Treasury

Kershnee Ballack – technology executive: employee and workforce enablement, Old Mutual

Monique Botha – lead solution analyst: cloud adoption office, Absa

Mokete Moetela – strategic projects: manager, Tracker Connect

Thenzie Stewart – senior manager: financial systems, CSIR

The Mentor of the Year award category is sponsored by First for Women.

Tech Entrepreneur

Janice Jordan – CEO, Collaborative IT Solutions (Colab IT)

Mamela Luthuli – CEO, Take Note IT

Pretty Kubyane – co-founder and tech lead, eFama App

Thabile Makhoba – founder and CEO, Makhoba Professional Services

The Tech Entrepreneur award category is sponsored by Vaxowave.

Tech Innovator

Matau Andronica Ramapuputla – CEO, Moepi Publishing

Pragashani Reddy – executive director: digital, Absa Group

Qhakaza Mohare – chief operating officer, Digify Africa

Thandolwethu Madondo – CEO and founder, Sanaptics

Zanele Makabane – managing director, Owethu Managed Services

The Tech Innovator award category is sponsored by Telkom.

Rising star: AI and Data Innovation

Gloria Pucoe – master's student, Sol Plaatje University

Jacqui Muller – industry coordinator, Belgium Campus

Kutlwano Ngwarati – head of AI and intelligent automation, Exxaro Resources

Leanri Marais – data engineer: single view of customer, Standard Bank

Riselle Rawthee – AI/ML customer engineer for Sub-Saharan Africa, Google

The Rising star: AI and Data Innovation award category is sponsored by BCX.

Rising Star: Coding and Software Development

Amore Chipps – junior developer: information technology, SARS

Ashleigh Mabaire – software developer advocate, Shesha

Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi – software engineer, Sanlam

Meinka Singh – junior developer, Discovery Limited

Nonhlanhla Zwane – cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure

Tshilidzi Tshitereke – junior software developer, Kazang

Rising Star: Security

Atlegang Monageng – ops specialist: identity and access management, Telkom

Ncebakazi Tyalisi – junior cyber security specialist, Absa Group

Nomakholwa Nontenja – manager: information and cyber security and technology risk, MTN Fintech

Nonhlanhla Zwane – cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure

Pontsho Ncamane – ops specialist: information security risk and governance, Telkom

Pride Ndhlovu – business information security officer, Nedbank

Tendani Silima – senior advisor cyber security, Eskom

Tech4Good

Inez Patel – CEO and co-founder, She Can Do

Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Lindiwe Matlali – CEO and founder, Apodytes / Africa Teen Geeks

Qhakaza Mohare – COO, Digify Africa

Top Tech Student

Bongiwe Mokhati – third year computer science student, Tshwane University of Technology

Christina Mathipa – master of science in engineering candidate, Wits University

Masibonge Shabalala – final-year BEng electrical and electronic engineering student, University of Johannesburg

Ovayo Ntebe – fourth year BSc computer science informatics, University of Johannesburg

The Top Tech Student award category is sponsored by Openserve.

The winners will be announced at the ITWeb Brainstorm Wired4Women Awards Gala Ceremony 2026.