Wired4Women 2026 winners to be revealed on 16 April

There’s only a week left until the much-awaited 2026 Wired4Women Awards programme reaches its conclusion – the announcement of winners at a gala ceremony on Thursday, 16 April.
This initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom as lead sponsor, is now in its third year and recognises the trailblazing women transforming the South African ICT industry, from top-level leaders, founders and innovators, to rising stars and those excelling in using tech for the greater good.
“The Wired4Women Awards have become so much more than a recognition programme; they have become a catalyst for visibility, affirmation and systemic change in South Africa’s technology sector,” says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chairperson of Wired4Women.
“What continues to inspire us as an advisory board is the profound ripple effect these awards create. Our past finalists and winners have gone on to expand their influence, lead transformative programmes, champion inclusion within their organisations, mentor the next generation and redefine what leadership looks like across the technology ecosystem.”
The 2026 awards attracted hundreds of nominations across 13 categories, reflecting the scale and diversity of female talent in the sector.
The multi-stage adjudication process is conducted by a carefully selected judging panel, which includes Wired4Women Forum board members, ITWeb senior editors, past Wired4Women Award winners, academics and industry experts. All the shortlisted candidates were interviewed as part of the final round of judging, after which winners will be selected.
2026 Wired4Women Awards finalists
The finalists across the 13 award categories, listed in alphabetical order by first name, are:
Trailblazing Career in ICT
Elmarie Biermann – director and founder, Cyber Security Institute
Portia Matsena – divisional executive: hyper automation, Nedbank
Stella Bvuma – director of school of consumer intelligence and information systems, University of Johannesburg
Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service
The Trailblazing Career in ICT award category is sponsored by Vodacom Business.
CIO of the Year
Hanlie de Bod-Leaf – CIO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Kim Sim – CIO, Mr Price Group
Mandi Scott – CIO: digital, data and e-commerce, Standard Bank Group
Pragashani Reddy – business banking exco: executive director: digital, Absa
Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service
Tsebeletso Mashau – CIO: Africa regions, Standard Bank South Africa
The CIO of the Year award category is sponsored by Telkom.
CISO of the Year
Celia Mantshiyane – group CISO, FirstRand
Dr Xolile Sibande – senior manager: information and cyber security, Auditor-General South Africa
Ritasha Kalidas – head of cyber security, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
Siphokazi Novukuza – cyber security director, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
Thoriso Mashaba – governance and IT security lead, Exxaro
The CISO of the Year award category is sponsored by BCX.
Tech Business Leader
Audrey Mothupi-Palmstierna – CEO, SystemicLogic Group
Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Siddika Osman – CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions
Thirusha Chetty – MD and CTO, SYNAQ
Videsha Proothveerajh – director for enterprise at Vodacom SA
The Tech Business Leaderaward category is sponsored by Cisco.
Channel Achiever of the Year
Liza Nolte – new business development manager, AfriGIS
Louise Taute – managing director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa
Natasha Oosthuizen – general manager sales, Tarsus Distribution
Ronelle Naidoo – chief sales officer, Mint Group
Shalini Boodhooa – senior manager: alliances and partnerships, MTN
Mentor of the Year
Kgopotso Magoro – director: learning and innovation, National Treasury
Kershnee Ballack – technology executive: employee and workforce enablement, Old Mutual
Monique Botha – lead solution analyst: cloud adoption office, Absa
Mokete Moetela – strategic projects: manager, Tracker Connect
Thenzie Stewart – senior manager: financial systems, CSIR
The Mentor of the Year award category is sponsored by First for Women.
Tech Entrepreneur
Janice Jordan – CEO, Collaborative IT Solutions (Colab IT)
Mamela Luthuli – CEO, Take Note IT
Pretty Kubyane – co-founder and tech lead, eFama App
Thabile Makhoba – founder and CEO, Makhoba Professional Services
The Tech Entrepreneur award category is sponsored by Vaxowave.
Tech Innovator
Matau Andronica Ramapuputla – CEO, Moepi Publishing
Pragashani Reddy – executive director: digital, Absa Group
Qhakaza Mohare – chief operating officer, Digify Africa
Thandolwethu Madondo – CEO and founder, Sanaptics
Zanele Makabane – managing director, Owethu Managed Services
The Tech Innovator award category is sponsored by Telkom.
Rising star: AI and Data Innovation
Gloria Pucoe – master's student, Sol Plaatje University
Jacqui Muller – industry coordinator, Belgium Campus
Kutlwano Ngwarati – head of AI and intelligent automation, Exxaro Resources
Leanri Marais – data engineer: single view of customer, Standard Bank
Riselle Rawthee – AI/ML customer engineer for Sub-Saharan Africa, Google
The Rising star: AI and Data Innovation award category is sponsored by BCX.
Rising Star: Coding and Software Development
Amore Chipps – junior developer: information technology, SARS
Ashleigh Mabaire – software developer advocate, Shesha
Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi – software engineer, Sanlam
Meinka Singh – junior developer, Discovery Limited
Nonhlanhla Zwane – cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure
Tshilidzi Tshitereke – junior software developer, Kazang
Rising Star: Security
Atlegang Monageng – ops specialist: identity and access management, Telkom
Ncebakazi Tyalisi – junior cyber security specialist, Absa Group
Nomakholwa Nontenja – manager: information and cyber security and technology risk, MTN Fintech
Nonhlanhla Zwane – cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure
Pontsho Ncamane – ops specialist: information security risk and governance, Telkom
Pride Ndhlovu – business information security officer, Nedbank
Tendani Silima – senior advisor cyber security, Eskom
Tech4Good
Inez Patel – CEO and co-founder, She Can Do
Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Lindiwe Matlali – CEO and founder, Apodytes / Africa Teen Geeks
Qhakaza Mohare – COO, Digify Africa
Top Tech Student
Bongiwe Mokhati – third year computer science student, Tshwane University of Technology
Christina Mathipa – master of science in engineering candidate, Wits University
Masibonge Shabalala – final-year BEng electrical and electronic engineering student, University of Johannesburg
Ovayo Ntebe – fourth year BSc computer science informatics, University of Johannesburg
The Top Tech Student award category is sponsored by Openserve.
The winners will be announced at the ITWeb Brainstorm Wired4Women Awards Gala Ceremony 2026.