Meet the 2026 Wired4Women Awards finalists

The shortlists across 13 award categories have been selected.

The shortlists for the 2026 Wired4Women Awards have been announced.

This initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom as lead sponsor, recognises excellence and outstanding achievements of women across the tech industry – from C-level execs, to rising stars and students − and promotes gender inclusion in South Africa’s technology sector.

Now in its third year, these awards once again attracted strong participation, with hundreds of nominations received across 13 categories, reflecting the scale and diversity of female talent in the sector.

The judging panel – comprising Wired4Women Forum board members, ITWeb senior editors, past winners, academics and industry experts – reviewed all valid submissions to determine the finalists.

The finalist shortlists form part of a multi-stage adjudication process. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed as part of the final round of judging, after which winners will be selected.

Award category finalists

The finalists, listed in alphabetical order by first name, are:

Trailblazing Career in ICT

• Elmarie Biermann – director and founder, Cyber Security Institute

• Portia Matsena – divisional executive: hyper automation, Nedbank

• Stella Bvuma – director of school of consumer intelligence and information systems, University of Johannesburg

• Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

CIO of the Year

• Hanlie de Bod-Leaf, CIO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

• Kim Sim, CIO, Mr Price Group

• Mandi Scott, CIO: digital, data and e-commerce, Standard Bank Group

• Pragashani Reddy, business banking exco: executive director: digital, Absa

• Sylvia Sathekge, CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

• Tsebeletso Mashau, CIO: Africa regions, Standard Bank South Africa

CISO of the Year

• Celia Mantshiyane, group CISO, FirstRand

• Dr Xolile Sibande, senior manager: information and cyber security

• Ritasha Kalidas, head of cyber security, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

• Siphokazi Novukuza, cyber security director, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

• Thoriso Mashaba, lead: information management, governance, risk and compliance, Exxaro Resources

Tech Business Leader

• Audrey Mothupi-Palmstierna – CEO, SystemicLogic Group

• Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

• Siddika Osman – CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions

• Thirusha Chetty – managing director and CTO, SYNAQ

• Videsha Proothveerajh – director for enterprise at Vodacom SA

Channel Achiever of the Year

• Liza Nolte – new business development manager, AfriGIS

• Louise Taute – managing director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa

• Natasha Oosthuizen – general manager sales, Tarsus Distribution

• Ronelle Naidoo – chief sales officer, Mint Group

• Shalini Boodhooa – senior manager: alliances and partnerships, MTN

Mentor of the Year

• Kgopotso Magoro – director: learning and innovation, National Treasury

• Kershnee Ballack – technology executive: employee and workforce enablement, Old Mutual

• Monique Botha – lead solution analyst: cloud adoption office, Absa

• Mokete Moetela – strategic projects: manager, Tracker Connect

• Thenzie Stewart – senior manager: financial systems, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Tech Entrepreneur

• Janice Jordan – CEO, Collaborative IT Solutions (Colab IT)

• Mamela Luthuli – CEO, Take Note IT

• Pretty Kubyane – co-founder and tech lead, eFama App

• Thabile Makhoba – founder and CEO, Makhoba Professional Services

Tech Innovator

• Matau Andronica Ramapuputla – CEO, Moepi Publishing

• Pragashani Reddy – executive director: digital, Absa Group

• Qhakaza Mohare – chief operating officer, Digify Africa

• Thandolwethu Madondo – CEO and founder, Sanaptics

• Zanele Makabane – managing director, Owethu Managed Services

Rising star: AI and data innovation

• Gloria Pucoe – master's student, Sol Plaatje University

• Jacqui Muller – industry coordinator, Belgium Campus

• Kutlwano Ngwarati – head of AI and intelligent automation, Exxaro Resources

• Leanri Marais – data engineer: single view of customer, Standard Bank

• Riselle Rawthee – AI/ML customer engineer for Sub-Saharan Africa, Google

Rising Star: Coding and Software

• Amore Chipps – junior developer: information technology, SARS

• Ashleigh Mabaire – software developer advocate, Shesha

• Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi – software engineer, Sanlam

• Meinka Singh – junior developer, Discovery Limited

• Nonhlanhla Zwane – cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure

• Tshilidzi Tshitereke – junior software developer, Kazang

Rising Star: Security



• Atlegang Monageng – ops specialist: identity and access management, Telkom

• Ncebakazi Tyalisi – junior cyber security specialist, Absa Group

• Nomakholwa Nontenja – manager: information and cyber security and technology risk, MTN Fintech

• Nonhlanhla Zwane – cyber security analyst, Old Mutual Insure

• Pontsho Ncamane – ops specialist: information security risk and governance, Telkom

• Pride Ndhlovu – business information security officer, Nedbank

• Tendani Silima – senior advisor cyber security, Eskom

Tech4Good

• Inez Patel – CEO and co-founder, She Can Do

• Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

• Lindiwe Matlali – CEO and founder, Apodytes / Africa Teen Geeks

• Qhakaza Mohare – COO, Digify Africa

Top Tech Student

• Bongiwe Mokhati – third year computer science student, Tshwane University of Technology

• Christina Mathipa – master of science in engineering candidate, Wits University

• Masibonge Shabalala – final-year BEng electrical and electronic engineering student, University of Johannesburg

• Ovayo Ntebe – fourth year BSc computer science informatics, University of Johannesburg

Announcement of winners

The Wired4Women Awards programme is audited by Nolands JHB.

The next phase of the adjudication process includes interviews with shortlisted finalists, after which the judges will select the ultimate winners.

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards banquet on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.