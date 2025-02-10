Wired4Women nominations deadline nears

Nominations for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards close at the end of this week – on Friday, 14 February.
These awards were introduced last year by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, to shine the spotlight on exceptional women in SA’s IT sector and ultimately inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.
With 13 categories, the Wired4Women Awards recognise excellence and impact across a wide range of roles – from C-suite leaders and mentors, to entrepreneurs and innovators, rising stars and ICT students.
The award categories are:
- CIO of the Year
- CISO of the Year
- Tech Business Leader
- Tech Entrepreneur
- Top Tech Innovator
- Tech4Good
- IT Business Development Executive
- Rising Star in Security
- Rising Star in Cloud
- Rising Star in Emerging Tech
- Top Tech Student
- Mentor of the Year
- Trailblazing Career Award
A judging panel consisting of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, past winners, academics and industry experts will determine the finalists, with winners announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April in Johannesburg.
Don’t let remarkable women in your company, community or industry miss out. Make sure to submit your nominations before the close of business on 14 February.
