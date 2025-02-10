Wired4Women nominations deadline nears

Nominations for the Wired4Women Awards close on 14 February.

Nominations for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards close at the end of this week – on Friday, 14 February.

These awards were introduced last year by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, to shine the spotlight on exceptional women in SA’s IT sector and ultimately inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.

With 13 categories, the Wired4Women Awards recognise excellence and impact across a wide range of roles – from C-suite leaders and mentors, to entrepreneurs and innovators, rising stars and ICT students.

The award categories are:

CIO of the Year

CISO of the Year

Tech Business Leader

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech4Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Emerging Tech

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazing Career Award

A judging panel consisting of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, past winners, academics and industry experts will determine the finalists, with winners announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April in Johannesburg.

Don’t let remarkable women in your company, community or industry miss out. Make sure to submit your nominations before the close of business on 14 February.