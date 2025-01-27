Wired4WomenAwards: R30k to be won by a female tech student!

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Banquet on 3 April in Johannesburg.

Wired4Women Awards celebrate female excellence in the SA tech industry, across 13 award categories.

The Top Tech Student category winner will be awarded the prize of R30 000 in cash, courtesy of Wired4Women, Openserve and ITWeb Brainstorm.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, is running its second annual Wired4Women Awards programme, aimed celebrating the excpetional achievemnts of women in SA's tech sector, which remains male-dominated.

The Top Tech Student category is sponsored by Openserve.

We had a fantastic response from the industry to the inaugural awards last year, and we are determined to reach further and wider this year.

We are calling on the academic and IT community to submit nominations for the top female tech student at the tertiary level.

The candidates will be judged on:

Successful academic history

Leadership in student or community tech initiatives

Extracurricular engagement: Adoption and application of technology outside of studies

Do you know an exceptionally talented and dedicated female tech student? Or are you perhaps an undergraduate who fits the bill?

Please submit your nomination(s) today!

NB: The judging committee would require a copy of the latest academic records, an endorsement by the relevant academic supervisor or mentor, and/or other proofs of achievements. You are welcome to email these documents to ranka@itweb.co.za.

Selection and announcement of finalists and winners

The judging panel consists of Wired4Women board members, Openserve representatives, ITWeb editors, and academic experts.

Following the announcement of the finalists in late February, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winner.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April, at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.





Help us honour exceptional young women about to embark on their tech careers.

Nominations for this category must be submitted by 7 February 2025!