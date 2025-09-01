WiTechnology unveils digital marketplace platform

WiTechnology officially launched its digital marketplace platform in Midrand last week, bringing together female entrepreneurs, corporates and government partners to strengthen gender equity and inclusivity in the technology sector.

The digital platform was unveiled during the second WiTechnology Summit. It aims to enable women-led small and medium enterprises (SMMEs) to connect with corporates, access funding opportunities and receive policy guidance.

Porchia Muller, head of sponsorship and fundraising at WiTechnology, outlined the platform’s goal of creating a business exchange hub. "We're bringing together the elements and the ecosystem of corporate, together with SMME as well as funding, to propel the movement of women in technology forward. We are also looking at this platform as an exchange platform for events.”

WiTechnology's short-term goal is to register as many qualified SMMEs, corporates and investors as possible on the platform. Its longer-term ambitions include expanding across Africa and into the Middle East, where interest in supporting women in technology and gender inclusivity is growing, according to Muller.

The launch drew support from Sentech, a state-owned entity, which aims to ensure that SMMEs are aware of the business exchange platform.

"We will sensitise our SMMEs so they know about this platform and can access the network and find other opportunities through WiTechnology,” said Given Wageng, socio-economic development manager at Sentech.

Cloudmania also expressed its support for the platform. Makhotso Michelle Maiko, ISV development manager at Cloudmania, emphasised the company’s focus on women-led start-ups that are in the ideation stage, offering these companies mentorship and support.

The WiTechnology digital marketplace platform is now live, offering members access to mentorship, funding, market opportunities and collaborative events.