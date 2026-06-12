Wits CIO Dr Mpofu joins SAICA board

Wits University CIO Dr Stanley Mpofu.

University of Witwatersrand (Wits) chief information officer ( CIO ) Dr Stanley Mpofu has been appointed to the board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

SAICA is a professional accounting body and the principal organisation responsible for training, accrediting and regulating chartered accountants in South Africa.

Dr Mpofu’s new role comes after he was appointed as a member of the ICT Committee of Council at the Council on Higher Education last month.

“This appointment means a great deal to me because it reflects the trust and confidence the organisation has placed in me,” he says.

“Serving on a board comes with a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of ethical leadership and governance , which are fundamental to organisational performance and delivering value to stakeholders.”

He tells ITWeb that his primary focus would be to fulfil his governance responsibilities in line with recognised best practices.

“My role will be to execute my governance responsibilities in accordance with the King IV and emerging King V principles of corporate governance, ensuring accountability, transparency and effective oversight.”

According to Dr Mpofu, the position will also broaden his understanding of corporate leadership and governance.

“This role will deepen my understanding of how organisations can be run effectively and sustainably, while allowing me to draw on my experience in both technology leadership and board governance.”

He adds that he remains committed to his responsibilities as CIO of Wits University.

“I will continue to serve professionally and diligently in my role as CIO of Wits, while using this opportunity to give back to the country through the application of my governance skills and experience.”

Dr Mpofu is a respected ICT and digital transformation leader, with more than 30 years of experience in South Africa’s technology and higher education sectors.

Beginning his career as a desktop technician at Transnet in 1995, he rose to become CIO of Wits University in 2017, where he transformed the university’s ICT division into a strategic, high-performing unit.

A chartered CIO and certified director, Dr Mpofu played a key role in advancing digital learning through initiatives such as smart classrooms and the rapid transition to online education during the pandemic.

He also champions digital inclusion, helping expand Eduroam connectivity across South Africa’s 26 public universities and institutions, including the City of Johannesburg and Airports Company South Africa.

Dr Mpofu also chairs Higher Education Information Technology South Africa and serves on several national ICT boards.

His leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including “Visionary CIO of the Year” from the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa in 2020, “CIO of the Year” in 2024, and “CIO of the Decade in the Public Sector”.