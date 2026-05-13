Wits CIO joins Council on Higher Education board

Wits University CIO Dr Stanley Mpofu.

University of Witwatersrand (Wits) chief information officer ( CIO ) Dr Stanley Mpofu has been appointed as a member of the ICT Committee of Council (ICTCoC) at the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for three years.

CHE is an independent statutory body established in 1998 under South Africa’s Higher Education Act. It serves as the national advisory body on higher education and also operates as the Quality Council for Higher Education under the National Qualifications Framework Act.

Its core responsibilities include advising the minister of higher education and training on higher education matters, promoting quality assurance across universities and institutions, accrediting higher education programmes, auditing institutional quality systems, publishing research and reports on the sector, and supporting student access to higher education.

In the appointment letter, seen by ITWeb, reverend Vuyo Memani-Sedile, chairman of CHE, says: “On behalf of the CHE, I extend my sincere congratulations on your appointment and this important national responsibility. Your extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute meaningfully to the governance and strategic direction of the CHE. I look forward to working with you.

“Please note that you may also be requested to represent the ICTCoC on sub-committees of the CHE Council or within sectoral organisations aligned to your expertise. Your availability and participation in such engagements will be appreciated.”

Digital transformation leader

Dr Mpofu is a respected ICT and digital transformation leader with more than 30 years of experience in South Africa’s technology and higher education sectors.

Beginning his career as a desktop technician at Transnet in 1995, he rose to become CIO of Wits University in 2017, where he transformed the university’s ICT division into a strategic, high-performing unit.

A chartered CIO and certified director, Dr Mpofu played a key role in advancing digital learning through initiatives such as smart classrooms and the rapid transition to online education during the pandemic.

He also champions digital inclusion, helping expand Eduroam connectivity across South Africa’s 26 public universities and institutions. including the City of Johannesburg and Airports Company South Africa.

Dr Mpofu chairs Higher Education Information Technology South Africa and serves on several national ICT boards.

His leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including “Visionary CIO of the Year” from the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa in 2020, “CIO of the Year” in 2024, and “CIO of the Decade in the Public Sector.”

Experience pays off

In an interview with ITWeb this morning, Dr Mpofu said his appointment to governance structures within the higher education sector reflects his decades of industry experience and commitment to giving back to the profession.

“As a person who has spent 31 years in the ICT industry, I believe I have reached a stage where I need to give back to the ICT arena through participation in governance structures,” said Dr Mpofu.

“The fact that I chair the Public Sector ICT Forum and Higher Education Information Technology South Africa, serve as a board member of TENET [Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa], and participate in governance structures at the University of the Witwatersrand, including the ICT Council and Audit and Risk Committee, has positioned me as a person of reference when it comes to ICT performance and governance.”

He added that the recognition is humbling and significant. “It is an honour to be recognised as someone who can add value to the ICT sector. I truly appreciate this opportunity and do not take it for granted.”

Speaking about his role on the ICT Committee of Council at the Council on Higher Education, Dr Mpofu said his focus will be on strengthening ICT governance and ensuring institutions align with best-practice governance frameworks.

“My role is to assist the council, together with other colleagues, in governing how ICT is managed within higher education to ensure strong IT performance and governance. My experience will be of value to the organisation, particularly in ensuring sound ICT governance aligned with frameworks such as King IV and the upcoming King V principles.”