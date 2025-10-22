Wits cyber attack shows education’s wider vulnerability – Check Point

Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies.

The zero-day cyber attack affecting the Witwatersrand University's Oracle E-business system, reported over the weekend, points to a wider systemic vulnerability within the education sector, according to cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies.

On 17 October, the university confirmed the zero-day cyber attack, one that exploits a previously unknown software vulnerability that has no patch. The software developer has no time – zero days – to solve the problem before the attack occurs.

Wits University issued a statement saying CIO Dr Stanley Mpofu is working with ICT, Oracle and cyber security experts to determine which data has been compromised.

The institution added it has notified the Information Regulator of the incident and its operations “continue as normal”.

Aspects affecting the cyber security landscape in education: Ransomware evolution: Ransomware attacks exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities have surged.

Expanding attack surface: Attacks on routers, VPNs and edge devices are increasing.

State-affiliated hacktivism: Nation-states carry out cyber attacks by posing as hacktivists or using affiliated groups.

Cloud vulnerabilities: Attackers bypass security by using stolen session tokens to access cloud and remote systems.

Software supply chain risks: Malicious software packages in open source repositories are rising, endangering software supply chains.

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies claims education is among the most vulnerable to cyber criminals across the globe. According to the company’s September 2025 Global Threat Report, the sector experiences an average of 4 175 weekly attacks per organisation (-3% YOY).

At a recent channel partner event, the First Distribution Microsoft Experience Day, hosted in Johannesburg, cyber security experts and channel partners agreed that the education sector is the most targeted, largely because of the amount of data that is stored, transmitted and used.

MC Rodney Koch, business coach and digital evangelist, noted the sector was a primary target because “data is the new currency”.

Lionel Dartnall, country manager SADC at Check Point Software Technologies, said it’s important to consider the sector’s rapid digital transformation – which expands its attack surface – and its typically underfunded cyber security defences, which make it a frequent and easy target for cyber criminals.

“Schools and universities, with their treasure troves of sensitive data, including personal information of students, faculty and staff, as well as academic records, research and intellectual property, make it a prime target for cyber crime,” said Dartnall. “With their large, often open networks and a wealth of critical data, universities and colleges are also increasingly vulnerable to exploitation, whether for financial gain, intellectual property theft or other malicious purposes.”

In addition to these risks, students and staff frequently connect to unsecured networks, such as public WiFi, and use personal devices that may not be properly protected.

This increases vulnerabilities, making educational institutions even more susceptible to breaches. The consequences of such breaches can be severe – jeopardising student safety, damaging institutional reputation and undermining academic integrity. Moreover, they can disrupt day-to-day operations and erode trust in digital systems.

“The rise of online learning platforms too has increased cyber risks, as schools and universities often neglect cyber security, making their networks vulnerable. Involving diverse groups like students, teachers, parents and professionals creates more weak spots for malware and unauthorised access to sensitive data,” added Dartnall.

Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies, urged tertiary institutions to adopt advanced, integrated security solutions: “This includes AI-powered threat detection, comprehensive endpoint protection and secure access controls. Equally important is promoting cyber security awareness among staff and students, as a collective approach to security helps create a more resilient institution. As our educational landscape embraces digital transformation, the need for effective cyber security measures has become critical.”