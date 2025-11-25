Wits intros post-grad cyber security degrees

Wits University has introduced two new post-graduate degrees in cyber security.

The University of the Witwatersrand will offer two new postgraduate degrees in cyber security in 2026.

This, as SA continues to be faced with a limited cyber security talent pipeline, amid the evolving threat landscape.

According to Wits University, its two post-grad degrees – the Bachelor of Science Honours (BScHons) and the Master of Science (MSc) in cyber security – are aimed at developing highly-skilled professionals to safeguard Africa’s digital future.

The institution adds that both programmes are designed to prepare graduates for advanced careers in cyber security, data protection and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI), combining rigorous academic foundations with real-world applications.

Professor Richard Klein, deputy head of the School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, comments: “These postgraduate qualifications in cyber security will focus on advanced cyber security principles and technologies, AI and machine learning for digital security, ethical and legal aspects of information security, and applied research addressing local and global cyber security challenges.”

The two new fully-accredited degrees are delivered in partnership with the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security in Germany and MWR CyberSec.

“MWR is proud to support Wits University in launching these new cyber security degree programmes,” states Tinus Green, head of consultancy at MWR CyberSec.

“Developing local expertise is vital to strengthening South Africa’s resilience against evolving cyber threats, and we believe this initiative will play a key role in building the next generation of cyber security experts.”

“Strengthening global cyber security requires strong international collaborations, and we see immense potential in supporting the development of highly-skilled cyber security professionals in South Africa,” adds Dr Lea Schönherr, tenure-track faculty, CISPA Helmholtz Centre for Information Security.

Commenting on efforts to strengthen SA’s digital resilience, Wits University principal and vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi states: “Cyber security is one of the defining challenges of our time. These new programmes position Wits at the forefront of digital innovation and resilience in Africa.

“Through our collaboration with CISPA and MWR CyberSec, we are creating pathways for students to engage with global expertise, while addressing the urgent cyber security needs of our society.”

“These programmes will strengthen South Africa’s ability to protect critical infrastructure, data and information systems, while contributing to the country’s growing digital economy,” concludes professor Nithaya Chetty, dean of the Faculty of Science.

The application closing date for both degrees is 31 December.